2 Missing As Flood Takes Over Katsina Underpass

Heavy downpours in Katsina State capital have over flooded the Kofar Kaura underpass road constructed by the immediate past Governor Aminu Bello Masari late last year, 2022.

The flood also took away two persons from the neighbourhood town of Sabon Ungwa in Katsina City.

Hamza, a resident of Sabo Ungwa said his teenage friend is one of the victims, and also an 8-year-old was swept away by the flood.

He said, “This happens inside Gadan-Na-Yalli inside Sabon Ungwa. The 19-year-old boy my friend when he was drowning, his parent and others struggled to rescue him from the water proved abortive. Already a search team went to look for his dead body”.

LEADERSHIP however observed the devastating flood, rised above the channels constructed as a waterway entering people’s houses and shops.