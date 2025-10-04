The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Usman Lawan Baba, also known as “Yellow”, in connection with the 2023 kidnapping of the Village Head of Garun Babba, Alhaji Abdulmumini Mudi Zakari.

Police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Saturday. He said the suspect was picked up on October 2 in Dakatsalle, Bebeji local government area of the State, two years after committing the crime.

“The arrest was made in connection with a kidnapping and armed robbery incident involving the Village Head of Garun Babba, which occurred on 9th August 2023,” the statement revealed.

During the incident, the victim was abducted and robbed of ₦2.75 million, a Tecno Kevo 4 handset and a wristwatch, before being rescued by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

SP Kiyawa explained that the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted receiving ₦6,000 as his share of the stolen goods. He also revealed the identities of accomplices, some of whom have since been neutralised by police operations or were already in custody.

“The arrested suspect, Usman Lawan Baba, has confessed to the crime and admitted to receiving six thousand naira (₦6,000) as his share of the stolen money. He also revealed the identities of his accomplices, including: Bello9 Kici-Kici of Falgore Village, Doguwa LGA, Kano State, who was neutralized by the Police during a kidnapping operation in Jigawa State, with an AK-47 rifle recovered.

“Mallam Sale of Gezawa LGA, who was neutralised by the Police during an armed robbery incident in Gezawa LGA, Kano State. Ruwa Shehu of Gafan Village, Bebeji LGA, Kano State, who is currently in a correctional facility for a kidnapping-related offense. Other accomplices, including Ibrahim Gwanja, Sule Naye and an unidentified individual, have been linked to the case and are under further investigation,” the statement partly read.

The command assured that the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.