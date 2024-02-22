The Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, has returned to Nigeria two years after his sojourn in the Benin Republic on exile.

He returned to Nigeria for the burial of his mother, who died while he was in detention and facing trial in Benin Republic.

It would be recalled that Igboho left Nigeria in 2021 when he escaped to Benin Republic after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS operatives had invaded Igboho’s home in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, over over alleged terrorism allegations.

While in Benin Republic, Igboho was arrested while trying to travel to Germany to join his family.

He, however, regained his freedom recently after two years in a Benin Republic prison.

A statement by Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed that the Yoruba nation agitator was in the country for his mother’s burial.

Koiki, who disclosed this in a terse statement accompanied by a video via his X handle on Thursday, said: “I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother MRS S.A. ADEYEMO.

“The body of MRS. S.A. ADEYEMO was picked up from the mortuary in Saki Town a few hours ago.”