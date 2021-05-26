No fewer than 20 people are feared dead from the outbreak of gastroenteritis disease also known as cholera in Bauchi State, the commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro, has said.

Maigoro who addressed a press briefing in his office yesterday said the state had so far recorded 322 cases, adding that 21 samples were collected and tested out of which 19 were confirmed positive of cholera.

According to Maigoro, the first index case was recorded on 24 April, 2021 at Burra General Hospital, Ningi local government area of the state was that of a 37-year-old housewife, adding that in all, nine local government areas have reported the case.

The commissioner said the woman complained of abdominal pains, watery diarrhoea and vomiting and was successfully managed and discharged alongside others.

“The state ministry of health was notified of sporadic cases of gastroenteritis in Magami community, Burra ward of Ningi local government area by the area health officer in Burra district on the 11th May 2021”, the commissioner said.

Maigoro said following intensive surveillance by the officials of the ministry through the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, cases were detected in Warji, Bauchi, Giade and Toro local government areas of the state.

He said 147 cases were recorded in Bauchi LG, one in Darazo, Ganjuwa 7, Giade 10, Misau 31, Ningi 51, Shira 1, 58 in Toro and 16 in Warji local government areas.