Over 20 passengers are missing, while a toddler and seven others lost their lives during a tragic boat accident at Beneth Island in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West local government area of Delta State over the weekend.

The lifeless body of the one-year-old child was discovered hours later floating along the creek.

The boat accident occurred when the speedboat carrying passengers who were returning from a burial ceremony collided with a submerged log, causing it to capsize.

The resultant collision threw many passengers overboard into the water, many of whom were unable to swim and were not equipped with life jackets.

Many of passengers on the ferry drowned almost immediately upon being flung into the river, while others went missing in the murky water.

Eyewitnesses report that the boat was travelling at high speed when the accident occurred.

Witnesses and survivors recounted harrowing moments of desperation as passengers struggled to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts have been launched, but the fate of the missing passengers remains uncertain.

Families of the victims have been left devastated, with many still clinging to the hope that the missing, including other children, may still be found alive.

Rescue teams continue to comb the area where the accident happened, but hopes of finding survivors are fading as time passes.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, solicited for patience to confirm the issue.