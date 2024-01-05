In a grand display of generosity, billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the revered spiritual leader of Mercy City Church in Warri, Delta State, hosted the largest Cross-over Service in Africa as he offered N100 million to members and neighbours.

The event drew an astonishing crowd of over 200,000 worshippers who gathered to usher in the New Year 2024 with prayers, praise, and gratitude.

Prophet Fufeyin, known for his philanthropic gesture, went above and beyond the festive season by splashing a staggering sum of N100million on church members, neighbours and communities.

This significant financial contribution to individuals and communities was for the beneficiaries to celebrate Christmas amid biting economic hardship.

Witnesses marvelled at the sheer scale of Fufeyin’s generosity, with some taking to social media to express their astonishment.

One user, @ChimaRolands, remarked, “but this Prophet dey show love sha…wow, Nigerians are truly going through a lot for real.”

Another user added, “Only God go save this country see, real hunger for people face, it’s well, God Bless You Pastor Jeremiah.”

Fufeyin’s dedication to supporting his community and congregation has not only set a new standard for generosity but has also ignited a wave of gratitude and admiration among those who have benefited from his benevolence.

As the New Year unfolds, many were inspired by his act of kindness, hopeful that such gestures will continue to make a positive impact in the lives of those facing challenges in Nigeria.