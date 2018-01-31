Prominent Traditional Rulers Laud Wike On People-oriented Projects

Leading traditional rulers in Nigeria have lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for executing people-oriented projects for the benefit of Rivers people.

The traditional rulers spoke today after they embarked on project inspection alongside the governor.

The prominent traditional rulers that joined the Rivers State Governor for the project inspection include: Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Eze Imo, Dr Samuel Agunwa, King Edmund Daukuro and Emir of Kazuare, Alhaji Hussain Adamu,

Also on the inspection were Alayemore of Ido Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, the Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse and Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Idrissa and the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Jaja among others from the 36 states of the Federation.

Wike supported by commissioners from relevant Ministries led the Traditional Rulers to the National Industrial Court, Ogbunabali Land Reclamation Project, Doctors Quarters, Judges Quarters, Mile One Market, Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Mother and Child Hospital, Restaurants and Cinema at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and Garrison-Trans Amadi-Elelenwo Road.

Speaking at the different project sites, the governor stated that majority of the ongoing projects in the state will be completed by December 2018.

He explained that the judges quarters is an owner-occupier project aimed at making judges of the State Judiciary live in comfort during and after service.

Wike stated that the Mile One Market was initiated to replace a burnt market on the same location and also address the challenge of street trading.

Also speaking, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) told the traditional rulers that the National Industrial Court will help develop Rivers State as a judicial hub for Labour related cases.

On his part, the Commissioner of Health, Prof Chike Princewill in a brief at the Mother and Child Hospital stated that the hospital will be on stream at the end of March, while 75 percent of equipment has arrived the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar said the projects are making life more meaningful for the people.

Abubakar said, “We had the opportunity to see different projects that the Rivers State Governor is carrying out. We support and encourage him to continue with the people oriented projects.

“This will go a long to benefiting the Rivers people and visitors to the state. He is executing people oriented projects and we pray Almighty God to guide him.”