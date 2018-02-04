2019: PMB Will Win Borno, Notheast In Grandstyle – Hon Tijani.

The member representing Maiduguri Metroplitan Council (MMC) State Constituency at the Borno State House of Assembly ( BOSHA ) ,Hon Abubakar Tijani has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will win Borno and other northeastern states in grandstyle come 2019 Presidential election.

The 2019 Aspirant for MMC Fedral Constituency for the House of Representatives added that the achievements of the Buhari’s adminstration, such as the fight against insurgency , his dogednes at bringing corrupt elements to their kneels, as well as his calming down the herders/ Farmers conflicts including other Security challenges facing the nation , will speak for him during the election.

He further said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s rescuing of the economy through vibrant economic policies such as diversification from over dependence on crude oil to mechanization of Agriculture among others will as well be his scoring point.

Hon Tijani who stated this during an interaction with newsmen in Maiduguri , further noted that , while the previous administration paid lip service to the war against Boko Haram, the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari took the fight with all sincerity, hence the relative peace enjoyed now in Borno which was almost overrun by the terroriststs.

” So there is no better time for the people Borno and Northeast to say thank you to Mr President for saving us from the menace of Boko Haram than during the election coming up in 2019. APC will win major elections in Borno by 100 percent,” he said.

He therefore urged the president to disregard distractions from those who don’t have good intention for the country and contest for the good of the masses.

On the rumour making round that come 2019 he will abandon the state House of Assembly to Contest the Maiduguri Metroplitan Council Federal constituency for the House of Representatives, the lawmaker said : ” well, it is so because this clamour came from the people of my contituency , that is the people of Maiduguri Metroplitan Council, that they want me to go higher and represent their interest at the National level.

” I have no choice to this than to heed to their call. A call for service of this nature is not something one should ignore. Haven done it at the state level to their satisfaction, I can also represent them satisfactorily at the National Assembly.

On what different he can make if elected, Hon Tijani further said : ” you see , the issue is first, the National Assembly will not be a new place for me . Secondly, I worked there right from 2001 upto 2009 as legislative Assistant of the senate committee on Environment . So , it is familiar place and I know the intriques of the National Assembly.

” Apart from this , I also possess the qualities of comming up with motions , bills and what ever it takes to fight the cause of my people. This is why they took the stand , seeing my performance and quality representation at the State House Of Assembly from 2011 to 2015 and 2015 to date.

On how prepared is the APC in Borno for the 2019 elections and its chances at the polls, the Chairman, Abubakar Tijani Humanitarian Foundation said the party is well prepared , saying he can attest to it going by the membership drive of the Party , acceptability to the electorates , the performance of the Governor , Kashim Shettima who despite the megre resources at his disposal ,coupled with the Boko Haram insurgency, has been able to carryout various giant develomental strides in the state.

” So many Communities destroyed by Boko Haram have been reconstucted, Modern schools built , not to talk of provision of basic needs of over a million internally Displaced persons ( IDPs). Also the personal concern of the president to the issues of insurgency and the good economic programmes, as well as zero tolerance for corruption by Buhari’s administration made the APC a party to beat.

” These are all the criteria that give Borno people the desire to see that they stand with APC as a political Party come 2019. I could remember I won my 2011 election under the platform of People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) , then ruling Party, but seeing the negligence of the Party to the issue of insurgency ravaging my state, I decided to leave the umbrella of that party to join the state Governor to contribute my quarter.