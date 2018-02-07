Ortom Flags Off Measles Vaccination Campaign In Benue

Benue State government has appealed to health teams going round the state to ensure that all hard to reach settlements, especially the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps are adequately covered.

The governor who made the appeal during the flag off of the six-day National Measles Vaccination Campaign in Benue State, urged the health workers to realise that they have the responsibility of saving lives through the campaign and should therefore remain committed to this cause.

“As you may be aware, this campaign is targeted at eliminating the menace of Measles, which advancement in science has made a preventable child killer disease. However, it still remains one of the most infectious human diseases which can cause serious illness, lifelong complications and death. In spite of the many challenges confronting us, accessible and affordable health care delivery is one of the five pillars of our administration which has given priority attention particularly to primary health care that serves citizens at the grassroots,” he said.

Governor Ortom explained that the inauguration of the State Primary Health Care Board by his administration was to key into federal government’s strategy of bringing health services to the grassroots.

According to him, this will strengthen the operations of all the components of Primary Health Care. He said the State Executive Council has also approved the transfer of all Primary Health Care staff and their emoluments from the local government councils to the Board.

“I shall symbolically effect this transfer by handing over the files of this category of staff from the 23 local government areas to the Executive Secretary of the Board,” he added.

The governor also disclosed that his administration has ensured the release of counterpart funds to ensure effective measles vaccination campaign in the sate emphasizing that it is therefore important that all stakeholders should play their roles to enhance the achievement of the desired 95 per cent coverage throughout the state.

“Our administration has also created a platform to meet the demands for Public Private Partnership for effective implementation of Health programmes through the Benue State Planning Commission (BSPC).

We wish to appreciate the contributions of development partners in the health sector and also commend them for realizing that government alone cannot achieve the desired health targets,” he said.