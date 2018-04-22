APC Inaugurates Convention C’mtee Monday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Monday, inaugurate the 68-member National Convention Committee as chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The party had recently constituted the 68 member committee for its planned elective national convention with governors dominating the list.

The composition of the committee which was announced on the newly hoisted official website of the party and its official Facebook page which was made public last Sunday confirmed a week-long speculations that the Governor of Jigawa state will head the convention committee.

The Committee headed by Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar has the Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu as deputy Chairman while Senator Ben Uwajumogu who served in the APC Technical Committee that put a final nail tenure elongation is to serve as secretary of the convention committee.

Also listed as members of the committee are Governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bindo Jibrilla (Adamawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Godwin Ibaseki (Edo).

The committee also include both former and serving senators, former and serving members of the House of Representatives, representativrs of women and youth as well as persons with disability and APC coalition groups.

The announcement of the convention committee was signed by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso.

Attempt to make the current members of the National Working Committee to continue in office acting capacity was truncated when President Muhammadu Buhari raised objections to it, saying the idea contravene the constitution the party and the Nigerian constitution.

The President’s rejection of the tenure extension led to the setting up of the Governor Simon Lalong led Technical Committee which recommended that the national convention be held to elect new leaders, while members of the National Working Committee should be given waiver to seek reelection instead of resigning their position first as provided for in the party constitution.

The technical committee also recommended the retention of the current zoning formula apparently to allow the current occupants to seek re-election into their various offices.