Alleged Killings At Benue: Fight Did Not Emanate From Meeting – Yaro

The stakeholders and party stalwarts of Benue APC has debunked the rumors that six members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State were allegedly killed and several others injured during the party’s Benue South senatorial caucus meeting held at Otukpo. Thus, regarding the story as unfound, baseless ,unconnected with any loyal members of the ruling party in zone C.

It was gathered that no State or Zonal EXCO member of the APC came to the meeting with thugs.

In a chat with Journalists over the weekend, the state chairman of the party, Comrade Abbah Yaro, said the fight did not emanate from the meeting, adding that the zonal meeting went on smoothly and ended successfully.

Stressing that despite plans by some disgruntled members of the party in Benue South to disrupt the meeting, everything went well.

The senior special Assistant to Benue State government ,Comrade Austin Agada on his part disregarded the rumours that Apc had fracas within members at the Zone c caucus meeting in OTUKPO.

In a related development, the APC State Director of Publicity, Apeh Peter who put it succinctly on his Facebook page also avers that, the cult related clashes furthering the killings started Thursday night when one person was reportedly killed by alleged rival group; and that was a day before the Zone C APC Expanded Caucus Meeting took place . Apeh Peter said.

Apeh Peter further challenge that there was no fracas and killings during the caucus meeting of the Benue South APC held at Double K. Hotel in Otukpo last Friday contrary to speculations that the incumbent state chairman, Abba Yaro has brought thugs to manhandle his political opponents.

According to him It was not only oblique, but disingenuously slanting and deceptive for anyone to have trace the cult related activities to APC.

The Benue stakeholders has enjoined the teaming supporters and loyalists to remain resilience and dedicated to the course of the ruling APC till victory is returned in 2019.