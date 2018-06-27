Ekiti People Want Me Back As Governor –Fayemi

In this interview with select journalists, former governor of Ekiti State and immediate past minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, bares his mind on the politics of the state and why he wants to return as governor of the state in the election holding next month. MUYIWA OYINLOLA was there

Following the rancour that characterised the APC primary, where you emerged as candidate, how far have you gone in your reconciliatory move with other aspirants?

APC has once again proved to bookmakers that common interest supersedes personal interest. It was easier to reconcile with my co-contestants because we all have the same purpose and objective, i.e, to reclaim our honour and restore our values by dislodging the PDP government.

To the glory of God and massive synergy from fellow aspirants, we are making tremendous and consistent progress. Ekiti state APC is today larger and stronger than we were before the primary election. You can see that in the way people from the other side are crossing over. A tree doesn’t make a forest. I owe the success of the process so far to the cooperation, support and guidance of APC national and state leaders and my co-aspirants. They are on the same page with me. They are all solidly behind me to restore the good governance that was cut short in Ekiti state four years ago.

Many people are asking why you want to be governor again, having once served the state in that capacity.

My quest to be governor again is born out of my sheer love and commitment to the well-being of my people. Each time I move round Ekiti, I see the pains on the faces of the 25,000 elderly persons who benefited from our social security scheme, 600 people who were employed into the peace corps, 10,000 volunteers who took N10,000 per month, among others but have been cut off from these safety nets by Fayose. The complaints and agonies of the beneficiaries of many abandoned physical projects and social welfare programs give me sleepless nights.

For instance, hundreds of boreholes in public schools are abandoned and not functional for lack of maintenance, over 40,000 people benefitting from our various social investment scheme have been put out to hang and dry. All that we did to better the lives of our people have been eroded in a lot of places, just go to Ikogosi, you will be sorry.

Which sensible and reasonable person sees such laudable programmes damaged/jettisoned and relax or go to sleep? These people have no clear understanding of how to run public offices.

The most painful aspect is workers’ welfare. This is painful because workers’ welfare was one of their major premises of campaign back then. Most of our tertiary institutions now run epileptic calendar because of incessant strike. No civil servant in Ekiti state has received salary this year. Ditto, for the pensioners, none of them have received pension in 2018 and gratuity have not been paid for years. Yet, the government keeps lying to the public about the financial situation of the state. Things are tight generally in the country no doubt but the problem of Ekiti state is simply misplacement of priority.

Should you come back as governor, what would be your areas of priority?

We are bringing on board this time a message of consolation, hope and restoration. Consolation for the tolerance and perseverance of the last four years and hope for speedy restoration of abandoned programmes, infrastructures, industries, values, projects and all the good things we lost due to some actions or inactions of the incumbent administration.

The business of electing rests with the people of Ekiti State and I believe they are intelligent people who can compare what the situation was when we left office and the way it is now and what the future holds for our children and people. When they look at what we did in office side by side with what is on ground now, they know the difference. This coming election is not about me or the APC but about what is good for Ekitikete; about the future of our teeming unemployed youths, about the abandoned elderly whose social security was cut off, about civil servants that have not received a single salary for the year 2018, about every project that was built with our commonwealth but abandoned to rot away, about pensioners and retirees whose entitlements have not been paid for years, about the 10,000 volunteers that were laid off, about traditional rulers and other constituted authorities that have been cowed and suppressed, about every thoroughbred Ekiti sons and daughters yearning for the restoration of our values and honor, and about the future of Ekiti.

This coming election is therefore a referendum for Ekitikete to either support me to reactivate the good governance that was cut short four years ago or to approve the continuity of the abysmal performance of the current administration. People remember what we did for every single community in Ekiti State. What we did for teachers, civil servants, the universities and all of the various aspects of our 8-point agenda. People know what we did for infrastructure development, for education in the state, for health care, for agriculture in the state, people have fond memories of what we did within the space of four years we were in office. Our people have encountered what we would call water and oil, they clearly know the difference, they’ve seen the difference, between the time when salaries were paid on the 25th of every month without fail and a time when they don’t even know when salary would come.

They’ve seen a difference between a government that prioritized the welfare of the elderly and gave them a stipend every month and a government that does not care a hoot whether they lived or died. They’ve seen the difference between a government that said this is Ekiti; regarded as fountain of knowledge. No more miracle centres here, we would be a product of our own hard work; placed a laptop on the desk of each and every student; made the school atmosphere much more conducive than it has ever been in the state; recruited teachers, doctors, lecturers, fixed virtually all the roads in the state; started a youth and commercial agriculture program. Everywhere you go in Ekiti state, people could point to specific things we did for their towns and communities while in office. Don’t be surprised if you are shown different things like Kabiyesi’s palace, health centre, motorized boreholes, schools that had never been touched since the days of Awolowo or the 5 kilometre roads in every local government that have never seen asphalt. These might not be tangible to people outside those communities but these are what these people asked for. The facts are out there to help Ekiti people make the right choice.

Despite the electoral result of 2014, you appear very much confident. What gives you the confidence?

Our confidence is in the people. Our people have gone through a lot of pains in the last three and a half years of PDP-led government in the state and have come to the conclusion that the PDP government is a product of fraud and it is a government that does not care about their welfare. If you ask somebody who has not earned salary in eight months, at least they will tell you that under Fayemi I was not owed. That is, if you take it at such a basic simplistic level. But I do not want us to even take it at that level because that, for me as I said, is not a measure of good governance. It is just a measure of duty that I have to the people if I pay salaries. Take it from what I have said to you, when I was governor, Ekiti excelled in all the rankings.

The World Bank Ease of Doing Business study ranked Ekiti when I was governor as the number five place where you can do business easily in Nigeria, we moved from number 34 to number 5. I just told you that the kids that entered secondary school when I was governor were the ones who took WASSCE and NECO exams and excelled. So, you do not get that by one year of being in government, so there is no way even though the Fayose administration is trying to claim credit for that. But it is the cumulative effect of work that we did that resulted in what those kids achieved.

If you move from that to the DFID assessment of governance, Ekiti was ranked as the state with the most transparent budget when I was governor. Why was this possible? Because I focused on ensuring that budget is responsive to the yearnings of the people. So we did not do budget in Ekiti to people, we did it with the people, we ensured that their input was what formed the content of our budget estimate, and we then implemented that accordingly.

If you move to tourism, it is the same approach, People who visited Ikogosi when I was governor can attest to what we did and those are the kind of things that would draw people to our state. Ekiti became a kidnappers den when I left office, so security in the state was compromised, accountability was compromised, government was also compromised because what we had was a one-man show, it was not government of the people by the people for the people. And that compromises democracy.

These are the areas that I think would make a difference. APC is a social democratic party, for us, we believe that the only way you can make a difference in governance is to lift up the weak and vulnerable people. Characters who are governing Ekiti now are not interested in that and that is why the state has sufferred so much regression over the last three and half years and that is why we need a corrective measure to grow the economy, improve the development of the state and then bring life to the people more abundant.

Is it true that the APC government would ban okada, sack teachers and local government workers?

There is no reason to sack local government workers or any worker for that matter. I believe downsizing is the only option available for the PDP government because they are short of ideas on how to get themselves out of the self inflicted quagmire. I have said it repeatedly to the people of the state that the welfare of the people is what is paramount to us in APC and that is what the in coming APC government will pursue.

We never had any issue with the okada riders. What we insisted they must do was to comply with safety rules. That is wear their helmet, so as to reduce the level of injury in case of an accident. Similarly we have no plan to sack any teacher or local government workers. We never sacked any worker or teacher during our four years in government and I believe we have very cordial relationship with different categories of workers in the state.

As a matter of fact, under my watch the civil service will be strengthened, re-orientated and reequipped to perform better. Where necessary, we are going to employ more hands to energize the service. All the youths empowerment and employment schemes that were cancelled by the current administration will be resuscitated to provide employment and succour to as many youths as possible. Can I be planning all these and be thinking of downsizing at the same time?

The welfare of all civil servants was and is still my number one priority. The entire workforce in Ekiti state should ignore the rumour that the incoming APC government is going to downsize. As a matter of fact, I am actually coming back because of civil servants. I have been demonized, blackmailed and lied against, all in the name of teachers and civil servants. They lied against me that I hate teachers and that my government will sack workers. If by the grace of God and support of Ekitikete, I become Governor for the second time, no dedicated and committed teacher or civil servant will lose his / her job in Ekiti state. The number one priority of my administration was the payment of salary as at when due. This is going to be our focus again.

What are your plans for youth empowerment and employment?

We are going to restore, reorganize and repackage all the abandoned life changing youth empowerment programs to be more effective and efficient for a much larger number of the youths. Peace Corps, Dagrin, YCAD, Youth Volunteers and others will be resuscitated. My vision is simply to make poverty history in Ekiti state. In order to do that, I believe we need a combination of approaches. Therefore apart from the aforementioned programs of our government I feel very strongly that one critical sector that we can make poverty history is agribusiness. We are going to maximize our potentials in agriculture and mining as well, and get our youth empowered through various government interventions in these sectors.

Job creation and empowerment for the youths have always been a major concern for me and was a cardinal program of my administration. This is an area where we excelled back then. Ekiti youths are innovative and eager to earn legitimate living if rightly guided and motivated. Government is a continuum in an ideal clime but unfortunately that is not the case in Ekiti state with the present administration. Just like they did with physical projects, all the life changing programs for the youths were also jettisoned. The greatest disservice to the youths was the cancellation of the youth in agriculture, YCAD scheme.

When we were in office we initiated many youth empowerment schemes. One of which was the youth volunteer scheme in which I was paying every young graduate who is out of work the sum of N10,000 monthly to move into specific areas of our work: health, education, environment and all that. We deployed them in variety of places. It is very similar to what we now call Npower that our government at the federal level is doing and paying N30,000. I believe we need to really improve on that and deal with the demography in a manner that the skill that is required is also what we push in our universities and other higher institutions in the state, particularly our technical colleges.

How would you react to the allegation that you plunged the state into debt that would take 25 years to service?

We took N25billion loan for infrastructural development not for salaries or frivolities and those infrastructural development traverse the length and breath of the state , the bulk of that money was spent on roads and when I was governor some of the roads are not the way they were and there have been no maintenance, when I was governor the entire road network of this state changed and there were about 14 roads that went into that. We spent about 14 billion out of that 25billion on roads alone, various parts of the state, the road from Ilawe to Erijiyan, the road from Ikogosi to Efon Alaye, the road from Ijero, Ipoti, Iloro, Ayetoro. The road from Ayetoro, Ewu, Iye, the road from my own side in the North, from Oye, all the way to Moba, including the bridge over Ero dam, several roads. But we didn’t just stop there, we revived the Ire burnt bricks that had been moribund for several years, before we came into office, it is still there, you can visit the place and see what they doing there. We also brought back Ikogosi, it became a tourists delight, we received many awards, in fact about two Nollywood films were made out of the place. We built the new government house out of this money. We built the Pavillon, a twelve thousand seater pavillon out of this money. We built a civic centre out of this money, infact, we calculate what we spent the N25billion on, you will discovered that we spent more than N25 Billion. So there is no basis but you have a governor who really can not be accused of showing fidelity to the truth.

I have been gone for three years in this state, before he suddenly remembered that I took a bond, first year, no enquiry, second year, no enquiry, third year, you now brought your kangaroo enquiry in which five of the six people on the panel are actually serving officials of government, people who you pay salaries to and cannot look you in the eye and tell you that what you were doing is absolute rubbish and then you brought a retired judge, whose own track record is very suspect, to chair the panel. But leaving aside all that, part of what you said I committed as an offence, the people you were sighting came to your own panel of enquiry, Access bank for example came to the panel of enquiry and told you categorically that there was no missing N835 Million on the find of UBEC, that they took their money back because the state did not meet the obligation attached to the marching grant that was lent by the state.

So, if a bank lent you money and that same bank takes the money back and you could go to the entire public and say that Fayemi stole N835 million and then you set up an independent panel chaired by a former Chief Judge in the state, who is now a king, Oba Ajakaye and that panel came out indubitably that no money was missing, how can you pay serious attention to report of such a panel and these were the things you hinged your allegation of fraud and mismanagement on.

They are just being mischievous because what we did was clear to everybody. We took #25 billion bond and the bulk of that money was spent on roads. When I was governor, the entire road network in this state changed. We spent about N14 billion out of the N25 billion on roads alone. Besides, we brought back Ikogosi, we built the new Government House, we built a 12,000-seater pavilion and we built the civic centre out of this money. In fact if you calculate what we spent the loan on, we spent more than N25 billion. But, Ekiti state now has a governor, who is really notorious for being economical with the truth.

The present administration is a champion at twisting and distorting facts to score cheap political goals. Otherwise there should have been no controversy over this bond at all. There are verifiable records on what the bond was used for. It is ridiculous that Fayose and his aides can still be lying and peddling inaccurate debt figures after the Debt Management Office (DMO) had published the debts taken by Fayose himself alone, in the last 3 years which has amounted to N56 billion, even though he swore and lied many times that he never borrowed a kobo.