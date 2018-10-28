PDP Youth Begins Door-to-door Campaign For Atiku

The Youth Wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday unveiled strategic plans to ensure a door-to-door campaign to foster the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general election.

The youth under the umbrella of PDP Youth Alliance held a cordinators’ summit in Abuja yesterday. The youths were drawn from the 36 states of the federation.

National cordinator of the group, Dr. Charles Omini explained that the summit and launching of the platform is to draw support and ensure that a new government is instituted to enhance political stability.

According to Omini, the country is politically and economically unstable and there was need to rise against it especially to support Atiku to rescue it from the faced shackles.

National Youth Leader of PDP, Ude Okoye noted that the emergence of Atiku in the recently PDP primary was ordained by God.

He said the PDP flagbearer has sincerety of purpose to drive the country to its desired place and charged the youths to support him.

Ude however insisted that “Atiku is an easy and wonderful product to market based on his past antecedents and if he is elected, there would be both political and economic stability.”