NEWS
PDP Youth Begins Door-to-door Campaign For Atiku
The Youth Wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday unveiled strategic plans to ensure a door-to-door campaign to foster the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general election.
The youth under the umbrella of PDP Youth Alliance held a cordinators’ summit in Abuja yesterday. The youths were drawn from the 36 states of the federation.
National cordinator of the group, Dr. Charles Omini explained that the summit and launching of the platform is to draw support and ensure that a new government is instituted to enhance political stability.
According to Omini, the country is politically and economically unstable and there was need to rise against it especially to support Atiku to rescue it from the faced shackles.
National Youth Leader of PDP, Ude Okoye noted that the emergence of Atiku in the recently PDP primary was ordained by God.
He said the PDP flagbearer has sincerety of purpose to drive the country to its desired place and charged the youths to support him.
Ude however insisted that “Atiku is an easy and wonderful product to market based on his past antecedents and if he is elected, there would be both political and economic stability.”
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
Sign up for our newsletter
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED19 hours ago
REVEALS: Natural Ways To Cure Weak Erection, Quick Ejaculation, Other Sexual Dysfunctions Permanently
- NEWS24 hours ago
INEC To Conduct By-election In 3 States
- NEWS24 hours ago
INEC Must Reverse Stand On Zamfara APC Primaries – CSO
- FEATURED23 hours ago
2019: PDP’ll Return Corruption To Nigeria – Obi
- NEWS22 hours ago
Why President Buhari Will Defeat Atiku
- FEATURES22 hours ago
I Learn From My Mistakes – Zainab
- NEWS24 hours ago
Benue Govt Raises The Alarm Over Fresh Threats
- FEATURED23 hours ago
Rivers APC And Dilemma Of Supreme Court Verdict