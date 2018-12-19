NEWS
Cheers, Boos At NASS As PMB Presents 2019 Budget
There were loud cheers and boos when President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appeared before the joint session of the National Assembly (NASS) to present the 2019 budget.
Several lawmakers in the House chamber were chorusing a protest song, ‘Freedom comes by struggle, by struggle; freedom come,’ while some lawmakers brought out placards and others tore them. They were, however, calmed.
However, some lawmakers were cheering the President as he reads his speech at the joint session with shouts of “Sai Baba’’.
Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara jointly presided over the joint session.
The budget proposal is the last President Buhari would present to the 8th National Assembly.
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Ex-Defence Chief, Badeh, Shot Dead
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Dare Us On Travel Ban, FG Tells Ekweremadu, Uzodimma
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
The Real Reason Behind Mourinho’s Sack
- METRO19 hours ago
24 Hours Electricity Offends Residents
- NEWS15 hours ago
Breaking: Former Chief Of Air Staff, killed
- NEWS19 hours ago
Osinbajo To Commission Lagos-Abeokuta Rail Line In January
- FOOTBALL19 hours ago
Nigerian Fans Jubilate Over Mourinho’s Sack
- NEWS9 hours ago
As APC Consolidates Grip On Northeast
You must be logged in to post a comment Login