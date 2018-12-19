Cheers, Boos At NASS As PMB Presents 2019 Budget

There were loud cheers and boos when President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appeared before the joint session of the National Assembly (NASS) to present the 2019 budget.

Several lawmakers in the House chamber were chorusing a protest song, ‘Freedom comes by struggle, by struggle; freedom come,’ while some lawmakers brought out placards and others tore them. They were, however, calmed.

However, some lawmakers were cheering the President as he reads his speech at the joint session with shouts of “Sai Baba’’.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara jointly presided over the joint session.

The budget proposal is the last President Buhari would present to the 8th National Assembly.