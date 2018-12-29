Our Opponents Only Exist On Billboards In Katsina State, Says Chairman

The Chairman, Campaign Council for Gov. Aminu Masari re-election, Mr Mustapha Inuwa, says candidates of opposition political parties in Katsina State only exist on billboards.

Inuwa said this during the flag-off of the campaign for the re-election of the governor in Funtua on Saturday.

Inuwa said the billboards would not intimidate the ruling All Progressives Congress((APC) in the state during the forthcoming general elections.

“We have the people, we are only contesting with billboards.

“People are in support of our party’s candidates,” he said.

He said this was because Gov. Masari had fulfilled his campaign promises he made to the people in 2015.

The chairman, therefore, urged the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates during the elections.

In his remarks, the APC chairman in the state, Mr Shitu Shitu, said that President Buhari had performed wonderfully.

Shitu said that the president had salvaged the country from corruption and had also improved the economy.

He also said that Gov. Masari had executed numerous projects in the state.

He urged the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for all the party’s candidates during the 2019 polls.