NEWS
Our Opponents Only Exist On Billboards In Katsina State, Says Chairman
The Chairman, Campaign Council for Gov. Aminu Masari re-election, Mr Mustapha Inuwa, says candidates of opposition political parties in Katsina State only exist on billboards.
Inuwa said this during the flag-off of the campaign for the re-election of the governor in Funtua on Saturday.
Inuwa said the billboards would not intimidate the ruling All Progressives Congress((APC) in the state during the forthcoming general elections.
“We have the people, we are only contesting with billboards.
“People are in support of our party’s candidates,” he said.
He said this was because Gov. Masari had fulfilled his campaign promises he made to the people in 2015.
The chairman, therefore, urged the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates during the elections.
In his remarks, the APC chairman in the state, Mr Shitu Shitu, said that President Buhari had performed wonderfully.
Shitu said that the president had salvaged the country from corruption and had also improved the economy.
He also said that Gov. Masari had executed numerous projects in the state.
He urged the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for all the party’s candidates during the 2019 polls.
MOST POPULAR
-
SPONSORED14 hours ago
[FOR MEN]: Natural Way To Cure An Enlarge Prostate And Premature Ejakulation
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Kicks Off Campaign, Says Nigerians Won’t Regret Voting APC
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Court Judgment Didn’t Affect APC Candidate In Kwara – Lai Moh’d
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
I’m Inspired To Do Things By God’s Grace
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PDP’s Campaign or Fantasy
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Shehu Shagari Dies At 93
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Unsung Heroes Of New Airport Terminals
-
NEWS18 hours ago
7 PDP Members Die In Fatal Auto Crash
You must be logged in to post a comment Login