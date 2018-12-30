2019: Result Of Lagos Governorship Election Will Shock Nigerians – AD Guber Candidate

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) Lagos State governorship candidate, Chief Owolabi Salis has said the results of the governorship results in Lagos will come as a rude shock to the people, saying the electorate are yearning for change in the state.

Salis who disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after meeting with traditional rulers in Alimosho area of the state said he is currently meeting with the grassroots traditional rulers in the state known as ‘Baales’ because they have direct contacts with the people.

He said, “If there is no rigging, I don’t think there will be rigging .If it is a free and fair contest we are going to win this election. We are campaigning seriously meeting with the people. They people are yearning for change. They don’t like what is happening around them. They have embraced us and that is why the results of the coming governorship election in Lagos will shock everyone in Nigeria because we are winning the election.”

Salis said development of the grassroots will be his priority if elected into office in 2019, pointing out that those at the grassroots in the state are not amused by the challenges they faced.

He explained that the AD has the plans to rescue Lagos for the benefit of those at the grassroots and will do all that is necessary to advance the wellbeing of the people grassroots and the less privileged.

“In today’s Lagos, there are so many imposed stooges in government and the stooges must not only sing the praises of their benefactor, but must also make returns by sharing the commonwealth allocation.

“The danger of this is evident in the grassroots. Check the neighbourhoods, they are so decayed because the commonwealth is not being used for the people.

“Believe me, we have enough money in Lagos State to improve on development for the people but these are in the hands of private individuals.”

The New York based Attorney said he joined the governorship race in order to rescue the state by advancing the interest of the people.

“If we win, our focus will be moving forward to advance the interests of the people and never to be vindictive. Participation in government for the benefit of the people will involve the grassroots and credible people from other platforms.

“The destiny of the people will be determined by them and never to be derailed by anyone.”