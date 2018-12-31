Atiku, Obi Have More Work To Do For Nigeria – OBJ

Ahead of the next year general elections, former President Olusegun Obasanjo appears to be confident of victory of the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP),former vice president Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi at the presidential election as he has charged them to get ready for the tedious task of repositioning the country.

Chief Obasanjo who spoke at the weekend in Ukpor, Nnewi-South local government area of Anambra State where he visited First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluke Amechi said that the duo of Atiku and Obi have “great work to do for Nigeria” from 2019.

Addressing a group of critical stakeholders from various parts of Igbo land at the elder statesman’s residence, including, the PDP vice presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, former minister of power, Chief Barth Nnaji, former minister of health, ABC Nwosu, former Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim, member representing Nnewi-South,Nnewi-North, Ekwusigo federal constituency, Hon. Chris Azubogu, as well as the chairman CEO, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, among others, former president Obasanjo, stated that former Anambra State governor and his principal have become a beacon of hope to all Nigerians who have had it so rough in the last four years.

Chief Obasanjo particularly charged Mr. Obi to think out of the box to take the nation out of the woods caused by the incumbent administrators.

Chief Obasanjo said that with what Mr Obi did when he was a governor, he( Obasanjo) is optimistic that things would work for Nigeria if he is vice-president of the country.

Obasanjo,however, urged the Igbos not to allow anybody relegate them to the background as they occupy a place of prominence in the emergence of the nation.

He also pointed out that the Igbos must bury all their differences and work together for the actualisation of the Atiku /Obi candidature as president and vice president in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He particularly urged the PDP vice presidential candidate to reach out to Mbazuluke Amechi and other eminent personalities in Igbo land to drum support for his candidature.

Obasanjo also said that the Igbo should be wary of the promise of the APC government to hand over power to them in 2023 as according to him “it’s dangerous to take the APC government serious.”

The former president prayed for a successful outing for Atiku and Obi in the 2019 presidential election even as tasked them to do the right thing for Nigeria and Nigerians in office.