Ribadu Hands Over Structure For Buhari Re-election, Donates 40 Sienna Cars

Former EFCC Chairman Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has handed over his political campaign structures in Adamawa state, to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 elections.

The structure comprises of 40 branded sienna cars, and offices across the 21 local government areas, where he directed his campaign team to embark on grassroots mobilization in good time.

Ribadu said, the structure was purchased for his governorship campaigns by friends of like minds associates of the Black Cap Revolution movement, who are overwhelmed with Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade.

He assured to double the over 600,000 votes released from fulanis in 2015 elections to deliver the state for Buhari.

“The Yola-Fofure-Gurin and Jabi-Lamba-Belel-Mubi roads, would be awarded soon”.

He urged for all hands on deck in the fight against corruption, while blaming past administration’s role with 1000 corrupts cases in court, which ranks the country as the highest in the world.

Abdulhamid Imam Chairman Tabbital Pulakuu Jode Jam, noted that, fulanis cross the country had mobilize over 600,000 votes in the 2015 election, vowed to replicates the number the 2019 elections.

Imam said they are going to use the strength of the votes to defeat incumbent APC government in the state for lack of good governance.

He assured that, they would embark on grassroots mobilization to ensure Buhari to emerge victorious in the next polls.

Alhaji Salihu Bawuro, former Director General Ribadu campaign group, now Board of Trustee Black Cap Revelation Movement noted, said the structure was initially purchased for Ribadu governorship race.

Bawuro lauded Buhari for appointing Rinadu as Director Field Operation of the Presidential campaign council for Buhari campaign group.