NEWS
NNPC Set To Punish Procurement Defaulters
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says severe penalty awaits anyone who default in the procurement process in project execution in the corporation.
NNPC Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, also warned management and staff of the corporation against any action that contravened the provisions of the Public Procurement Act in the award of contracts.
He gave the warning on Wednesday in Abuja at a Supply Chain Management workshop for NNPC Procurement Managers.
Baru cautioned staff against contract splitting and accumulation, which he described as a deliberate act by procurement managers to subvert due process in the procurement process.
He noted that the corporation was committed to transparency in every aspect of its operations, adding that all procurements and contract awards in the corporation under his watch so far had been carried out in conformity with the Public Procurement Act.
The NNPC boss directed the Supply Chain Management Division to step up its level of monitoring of the various tender boards within the corporation for full compliance.
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the early approval of the NNPC budget, assuring that as the chief revenue earner for the nation, NNPC was committed to the economic policies of the Federal Government.
“The whole essence of the next level is to ensure that things are done correctly and speedily for the benefit of the people”, the NNPC boss said in a statement.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
Abuja, Where You Get Married Without Bride Price
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS8 hours ago
JUST-IN: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate
-
NEWS3 hours ago
Court Orders INEC To Withdraw Certificate Of Return From APC Reps Elect, Issues Same To PDP
-
NEWS2 hours ago
BREAKING: Court Grants Atiku Access To Inspect 2019 Presidential Electoral Materials
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Senate Presidency And The Case For Senator Lawan
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
FG Suspends Iju-Abeokuta Free Train Ride
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I Wasn’t Aware N450m PDP Campaign Funds Came From Diezani–Belgore
-
ENTERTAINMENT4 hours ago
Kannywood Actress Hadiza Gabon Donate N500,000 To Ailing Colleague
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Reps: Buba wishes to succeed Dogara as speaker