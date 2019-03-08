Man Docked For Allegedly Snatching Motorcycle

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded a 35-year-old man, Donatus Akpa, in prison for allegedly snatching a motorcycle.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant bail to the defendant but asked the defence counsel, Mr

Kanmi Adeyeba, to come with a written application for the bail on the next adjourned date.

Owolawi, however, ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Ile-Ife Prison pending the ruling of the bail application.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. James Obaletan, had told the court that the defendant committed the

offence on Feb. 28 at about 2:30 p.m., along Omifunfun road in Olode area of Ifetedo in Ife South Local

Government area of Osun.

Obaletan said that the defendant was given a ride by Akintunde Dayo, the rider of the commercial motorcycle (a Red Bajaj Motorcycle with Reg. No: PMD 043 OT).

The defendant trickily snatched it from Dayo

The prosecutor said that motorcycle which valued N240, 000 belonged to Mr Olatunji Ibrahim

He said that the policemen at the check point on Olode road arrested Akpa in possession of the motorcycle.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 383 (a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The case was adjourned until April 10, for hearing.