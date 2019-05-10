Emefiele’s Re-appointment As CBN Governor Excites Igbo Group

…Say its a positive reward for breakthrough in economy, security

As reactions continue to greet the re-appointment of Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Igbos have praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the development.

Igbos in Nigeria Movement’s (INM), while hailing the President for reappointing Emefiele as the apex bank boss, group described the development as President Buhari’s undaunted commitment to issues of economy and security rebirth of Nigeria.

Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, President of INM at a press conference held in Abuja on Friday, said President Buhari has no doubt made laudable impacts on security and the economy of Nigeria.

The group further pledged a total support and loyalty of the entire Igbos to his administration.

According to him, Emefiele’s track records showed his deftness in pulling back and stabilizing an economy in recession, hence, his reappointment by President Buhari.

Text of his speech below.

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has found it extremely expedient and important to interact with Nigeria through your media platforms today. This after we reviewed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to re-appoint the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) , Mr. Godwin Emefiele for another term of five years.

We wish to state unequivocally that the decision of President Buhari to re-appoint Emefiele and forward same to the Senate for confirmation is not only wise, but appropriate, progressive and a pleasant development. Emefiele has proven his expertise, managerial acumen and sterling leadership qualities in the finance and banking sector over the years, especially as head of the CBN and deserves further patronage of treasure of knowledge by Nigeria.

The reemergence of Emefiele, a Southerner as head of the apex bank in the country is the triumph of integrity, hard work, diligence and excellence. And above all, it has dissolved the baseless accusations of favoritism and cleared all doubts that President Buhari is not nepotistic, tribalistic, sectional or even a religious bigot as most of his traducers often erroneously propagate. This impartial disposition has explained why Ndi’gbo worldwide have hailed his presidency.

This single appointment has rekindled the trust and confidence of INM in the administration and leadership of President Buhari who has scaled through all the parameters of doubts and showcased himself consistently as the best leader to ever emerge on the leadership plane of Nigeria.

The re-appointment of Emefiele as CBN boss is explicit confirmation of President Buhari’s posture and disposition to drive Nigeria on the path of sustained and rapid economic progress and prosperity in the next four years of his tenure. The President has demonstrated that the issues of the economy and security are very dear to his heart and would always remain his top priorities, as exemplified by the engagement or retention of the best hands.

We state without fear of contradiction that President Buhari has tackled with an uncommon adroitness the issue of a recessed economy and the degenerated insecurity in the country. And in these two sectors his administration has without any contention delivered over and above the expectations of Nigerians.

Nigerians are unanimous that despite the overwhelming turbulence in the economic and security sectors, the men leading these critical areas have continued to prove Nigerians and doubting Thomases that Mr. President has got everything right on security and the economy. They have successfully weathered the storm, which we believe is responsible for the retention of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as boss of Nigeria’s apex bank.

Emefiele’s track records showed his deftness in pulling back and stabilizing an economy in recession; the imposition of financial discipline in the banking sector, which saw a drastic reduction in frivolous loan approvals and launching of a regime of stable economic monetary policies even in the face of crashed crude oil revenues.

INM is excited with Mr. President for recognizing Emefiele’s financial management expertise which has stabilized the Naira at N360$1 for the past two years, from N520/$1 in 2017 at the open market. His initiative of innovative Investors and Exporters Window pegged at $25 billion, liberalized official transactions of forex and tended to be a great lifeline he injected into the ailing economy that contributed immensely to its resuscitation.

With President Buhari’s renewed commitment in fully regenerating Nigeria in all sectors, INM has no hesitation than to pledge total support and loyalty to his administration. It is our desire to see a prosperous nation and President Buhari has dispensed himself these past years as a leader extremely and religiously committed to this mission, who deserves our support.

Therefore, INM hereby promises that Igbos will work assiduously hard to ensure every sector and program is supported handsomely and unflinchingly to get the desired results as intended by Mr. President for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians.