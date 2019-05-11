PDP Inaugurates Transition Committees For Bauchi Governor-Elect

The Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, inaugurated Transition Committees that would usher in the governor-elect, Sen. Bala Muhammed on May 29.

The chairman of the main committee, Sen. Abdul Ningi said this in Bauchi while issuing letters of appointment to members of the committees.

Ningi enumerated security, mobilisation, publicity, venue and accommodation committees as subcommittees for the event.

He dispelled the rumours that the governor-elect would not be sworn in on May 29, 2019 because he is having issues with various Federal Government agencies.

“I want to reassure you that the governor-elect will be sworn in as the next executive governor of the state on May 29.

“The election of Mr Bala Muhammed and Mr Baba Tela as governor and deputy governor of the state is not a mirage but the will of the people of the state.

“God has destined Muhammed to be the next executive governor of the state and it has come to be,” he said.

While contributing, the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Hamza Akuyam urged members of the committees to work judiciously to ensure a hitch free swearing-in.

Akuyam, who is also the chairman, Mobilisation Sub-committee, urged members of the committees to shun acts that would portray both the governor-elect and the party in bad light.(NAN)