We ‘ll Partner Professionals To Enhance Civil Service Productivity, Says Governor Akeredolu

As part of ways to promote excellence in the state’s civil service system, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has assured that his government would synergised with professsionals in a bid enhance the capacity of government workers in the areas of attitude to work.

Governor Akeredolu stated this at the 3rd Annual Lecture and Investiture of Adedire Adeyinka as the 4th Chairman Of Association Of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) Ondo State chapter held in Akure.

Akeredolu, who was represented by Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), said that enhancing the synergy would also help promote integrity among the workforce of the state mostly in the public sectors.

“In line with the objectives of your association, our administration is ready to partner with you in the area of promoting excellence and integrity among professionals in both the public and private sectors.

“As government, we will ensure that your members are included in developmental efforts so that our people can get quality service that they deserve,” he said.

The governor admonished the association to do everything on its part to strengthen the anticipated synergy.

Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s efforts to bring dividends of democracy to people through massive infrastructural development in road construction and sitting of industries for job creation.

According to the governor, in steering the ship of the association, it is hoped that the new leadership will do everything possible to promote ideals, for greater effectiveness, efficiency and process of the public.

He commended the dynamism of APBN for its proactiveness in giving a sense of direction to at least 30 functional professional bodies.

He applauded the occasion for offering a handy forum to be further enlightened on topical issues which had far reaching implications on societal well-being and general development of people.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Emmanuel Adewumi said APBN a was a proficient body with common goals that comprises all legal professional bodies in Nigeria.

Adewumi noted that the association was waxing strong, describing the occasion’s lecture’s topic as commendable,, considering impacts of drug abuse in present day Nigeria.

He said that the association was in best situation to advise government so that it could brace up for developmental projects.

The Chairman enjoined the association to challenge, criticise creatively and support the state government for effective ruling.

Adewumi appealed to the state government to award contracts to the association in the state instead of giving out work to those outside the state, encouraging members of the association to be together.

Mr Samuel Ademola, the National Chairman, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), who delivered a lecture titled: “Socioeconomic impacts of Drugs and Substance Abuse in Nigeria”, said almost that all crimes committed were caused by intake of wrong drugs

Ademola, who was represented by Babalola Taiwo, noted that 50 per cent of Nigerian population were made of youths meant to drive it’s economy.

He added that it was unfortunate that most of the youth were being caught in the web of misuse of drugs.

The national chairman said that the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was getting low as a result of drug abuse.

He noted that misuse of drugs cut across all ages, urging parents and guardians to keep keen look on their children character and belongings in order to detect early if they were into drug abuse for quick rehabilitation.

Remarking, Adedire Adeyinka, the new State Chairman of APBN, thanked the state governor for his decision to invest massively in the socioeconomic transformation of the state which involved reorganisation of the system to ensure economic viability.

Mr. Adeyinka asked the state government to address the issue of capital flight which he said had negative impacts on domestic development.

“This has been an ugly trend for a while and the association is happy about it. We beseech the governor to devise a judicious approach aimed at engendering the provision of enabling environment for indigenous business and services to thrive.

“This will sustain the existence and development of local professionals. We do have qualified, experienced and exposed professionals with huge inherent capabilities in Ondo State,” he said.

At the event was the administration of oath of office on all elected officers – Engr. M Olorunfemi – (Vice Chairman 1), Ologun Olorunfunmi (Vice Chairman II), Atinuke Olawal – Ogunkua – (Secretary), Dr. Babatope Adegunleye – (Asst. Secretary).

Others are: Mrs. Salami Adebola – (Treasurer) Vincent Ajayi (PRO) Mr. Olowosile Fatai (Fin. Secretary) and Gboyega Akerele (Ex-Officio).

The high points of the event was the presentation of awards to three distinguished individuals – Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Engr. Adewui Emmanuel and Chief Akinyemi Toyin.