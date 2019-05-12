‘Moremi The Musical’ Thrills Amstel Malta Consumers

For those you missed out on seeing ‘‘Moremi The Musical yet’, the exciting stage play was performed at Terra Kulture, Lagos and Amstel Malta gave lucky some Nigerians a chance to see it before it recently came to an end on last Sunday, May 5, 2019.

As part of the brand’s mission to help Nigerians continue living their best lives, Amstel Malt randomly selected enthusiasts on social media and gave them an opportunity to watch and enjoy the beautifully told story of the courageous queen who is famed for aiding the liberation of the Yoruba race.

Queen Moremi’s story, of making huge sacrifices to secure her people’s freedom, was first told on stage last year, with a total of 21 shows in Lagos and a few more in Europe and the United States. The queen is said to have been taken captive at the time when her people in Ife Kingdom were at war with an adjoining tribe, and during the time of her forced marriage, she learned the secrets of her captor’s army, leaked those secrets which helped her people win the war, secure her freedom so she could return home to her first husband – King Oramiyan of Ife.

For a very long time, the theater hadn’t always been the go to option for many Nigerian art lovers, but stage plays are now becoming a thing, especially among Nigerian millennials. However, by sponsoring the second coming of one of Nigeria’s most brilliant historic stories to theater, Amstel Malta is giving young Nigerians a first time opportunity to experience theatre in Nigeria and for the older generation, a reminder of why they need to make out more time to soak in the fullness of storytelling that plays afford.