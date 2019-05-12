President Of 73rd UNGA Wants Lake Chad Revamped

The President of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), María Espinosa-Garcés, has described the shrinking of the Lake Chad as one of the major climate change disasters on the continent of Africa, which has contributed to the crises ravaging the continent, hence her call for outright revamp

Espinosa-Garcés made the call at a joint news conference with Nigeria’s minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama,in Abuja , where she stressed that the challenges of the region can only be achieved through collaborative.

According to her, the United Nations was deeply concerned about the shrinking state of the Lake Chad, which is connected with the livelihood of 30 million people. She emphasised that the shrinking lake has unsavory implication on the lives of the people in terms of food security; and development among others.

According to her, “It is a huge thing. And as a geographer, I can tell you. When I look at the map of Lake Chad and that in less than 40 years, this lake went from 24,000 something to 2,000 square kilometers I have concluded that, this is one of the major climate change disasters in this continent.

She said, “It is like you can touch what climate change does to people, how much it destroys livelihoods, how much it can have security implications, food security implications and development implications.

“So, that is a very touching example of how we need to tackle development and security together. President Muhammadu Buhari has told us also that there is no peace and security without development and there is no development without peace,” she said.

In his remark Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey, Onyeama said Nigeria believes in multilateralism and that the challenge of today can best be addressed through multilateralism.

“As the president of a global institution, the UN has a unique place to help in finding solution to a lot of challenges we face in Africa.

“We will like to congratulate you in promoting a global compact on migration and refugee.

The Minister called for UN intervention in the recharge of the shrinking Lake Chad, saying “it is a privilege that you are just coming from Chad and you have seen the climate induced shrinkage of Lake Chad.

“For us, it is an existential issue because it is a lake that almost 30 million people depend on for their livelihood, and, we have seen it shrink by 90 per cent over the years,” he said.

According to him, this has created severe challenge for the people of that sub region and indeed for our country We are looking to have the support of the UN and your support in particular to address this challenge; one of the mechanisms we have identified is to recharge the Lake.

“And it is going to be capital intensive efforts and something in the order of 40 to 50 billion dollars estimated and clearly we are going to leverage on the international community. “Because these are huge resources and we look for your support,” he added.