FbStart, CcHUB Open Applications For Tech Innovators

Facebook and Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) have started accepting applications for Season 2 of the FbStart Accelerator and have opened the programme to Ghanaian innovators as well.

The application accepts solutions that leverages advanced technologies (AI, IoT, Data Science & Extended Reality) in Nigeria and Ghana.

As a renewal of its commitment in supporting young innovators and entrepreneurs across Africa, Facebook announced Season 2 following the successful launch of the programme in 2018, which saw 15 startup and student teams graduate on April 12th 2019. As at April 2019, the graduating teams had cumulatively raised $400,000 plu in investments and grants.

FbStart Accelerator Season 2 will be made up of 12 student and startup teams receiving up to $20,000 in equity-funding, one-on-one mentorship from Facebook & CcHUB, access to corporates, industry experts, $16,000 in product credits and more. Interested teams can apply via www.cchubnigeria.com/fbstart, with applications open until 30th of June, 2019.

Kendra Nnachi, startups and developer programmes manager at Facebook, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back the FbStart Accelerator programme to Nigeria for the second year, and now expanding this to applicants from Ghana. Given our passion for connecting people and helping developers and entrepreneurs to thrive, we can’t wait to see how this year’s cohort develop and build solutions and technology to engage and empower people across Nigeria, Ghana and potentially the continent.”

Also speaking, Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer, CcHUB said: “We are thrilled to be renewing our support to innovators who are building the future of Africa today. By renewing our partnership with Facebook, we would continue to deepen adoption of advanced technologies across Africa and inspire the next generation of innovators to compete globally.”