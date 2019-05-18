 Coalition Endorse Onyejeocha For Speaker House Of Representatives.

A group of Arewa women in coalition with Northeast Youth Groups Saturday jointly threw their weight behind Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, member representing Isuikwato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, of Abia State, as Speaker, House of Representatives, in the 9th National Assembly.

The coalition said after due consideration and assessment of all possible candidates from the South East, they are convinced that Rep. Onyejeocha is by whatever criteria competent to take up that responsibility.

Jointly addressing the press in Maiduguri, leader of the coalition, Usman Zanna, said like many other concerned Nigerians, they are dismayed and perplexed by the determined efforts of some political merchants to undermine the sovereign sanctity of the National Assembly and to set the country back in its quest for national integration and progress, by needlessly fomenting disaffection among the elected distinguished and honourable parliamentarians of the 9th Assembly.

The coalition said:” If only for the sake of fairness, justice and equity, we strongly believe that the South-East is more eminently qualified for the slot of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in compliance with the nation’s federal character principle. And in conformity with the global poise on affirmative action, we strongly recommend that a female member of the House should be given the position.

“In this regard, after due consideration and assessment of all possible candidates from the South East, we are convinced that Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, representing the Isuikwato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, of Abia State is by whatever criteria competent to take up that responsibility.

“Asides being a Right Honourable Gentle Woman which is also key as she could be a stabilizing factor, Mrs Onyejeocha happens to be one of the highly experienced legislators; an active member of the House since 2007 and a core parry loyalists.

“Records show that she was responsible for several broad based motions that became bills including the Anti-torture Act 2017 (Presidential assent given on 20th December 2017), National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2017. (Presidential assent given on 24th January 2018), Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act 2017. (Presidential assent given on 20th December 2017.) among others .

“She is also a detribalised nationalist with an impressive record of honesty, steadfastness, prudence, patience and integrity to rhyme with President Buhari’s ideals”, Zanna added.

The coalition said for the avoidance of doubt, they restate that they are solidly in support of the candidature of Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and urge all independent-minded members to endorse her eventual emergence as the new House of Representatives Speaker in a transparent democratic process.

“We also commit ourselves to champion her course across the entire northern region and to reach out to other relevant stakeholders and like-minded groups and individuals across the the country as we see Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as a symbol of hope for women, hope for the younger generation, hope for unity and hope for the future.

“Already similar representations have been made by our coalition in Kaduna in the North West and Niger in the North Central with a solemn commitment to sustain the tempo throughout the remaining days before the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly”, Zanna said .