NEWS
OAU Student Slumps, Dies Playing Football
A part three student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Omotola, Akorede Kayode of the Department of Microbiology, has slumped and died playing football field.
A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the student slumped and died on Friday while he was playing football with his colleagues.
According to him, immediately Omotola slumped, he was rushed to the University Health Centre where he was confirmed dead on arrival. “All measures to resuscitate him proved abortive”.
Olarewaju expressed the management condolences to the parents, family, classmates, colleagues and the entire University Community over the irreparable loss.
He prayed the good Lord to grant the entire University community the fortitude to bear the loss.
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
NYSC Coordinator Dies In Auto Crash
- NEWS13 hours ago
Police Launch Search For Kidnapped Oil Workers In Rivers
- Others13 hours ago
DSS Warns Against Calls For Unlawful Change Of Govt
- NEWS13 hours ago
Suicide: Why We Can’t Ban ‘Sniper’ – NAFDAC
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Northern Govs Plan Stiffer Punishment For Bandits, Kidnappers, Others
- NEWS19 hours ago
Help Save My Wife! Man Cries Out Over Wife Battling Bone Cancer
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Just In: Governor Lalong Emerge NSGF Chairman
- NEWS13 hours ago
CAS Restates Commitment To Ensuring National Security