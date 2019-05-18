OAU Student Slumps, Dies Playing Football

A part three student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Omotola, Akorede Kayode of the Department of Microbiology, has slumped and died playing football field.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the student slumped and died on Friday while he was playing football with his colleagues.

According to him, immediately Omotola slumped, he was rushed to the University Health Centre where he was confirmed dead on arrival. “All measures to resuscitate him proved abortive”.

Olarewaju expressed the management condolences to the parents, family, classmates, colleagues and the entire University Community over the irreparable loss.

He prayed the good Lord to grant the entire University community the fortitude to bear the loss.