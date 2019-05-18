Stop Parading Yourselves As AAC National Officers, Court Tells Sowore

Justice Ibyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the suspended national chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC), and the presidential candidate of the party in the last presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Also, yesterday, the court ordered the deputy national chairman of the party, Malcolm Fabiyi, to stop parading himself as deputy national chairman.

The Court restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from further recognising the suspended chairman, Sowore pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The newly sworn in acting chairman, Leonard Nzenwa, who dragged the suspended chairman to court described the ruling as victory for democracy and urged all stakeholders to join his reform agenda.