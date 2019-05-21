ECOWAS Commission Moves To Boost Agricultural Production

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) is scaling up measures to enhance agricultural production in the region .

This, it plans to do through effective Biosafety Regulations for West Africa that will facilitate the adoption of safe and useful modern biotechnology that will in turn boost the sub-region’s agricultural productivity, industrialization, environmental sustainability and economic growth .

Speaking in Abuja at the closing meeting of experts on Biosafety for the Validation of the Preliminary Draft Regulations on Biosafety in West Africa, the Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Surveyor Suleiman Hassan Zarma, said, ”with this review painstakingly done in the past three days , I am convinced that participants are now on the same page or at least better informed .

Zarma who was represented by his Permanent Secretary,Mrs. Ibukun Odunsote ,” this document, which when signed , is expected to be legally binding on members in the sub region , must not only be nationally accepted at states levels but must been seen to be so.

“Therefore, speaking from Nigeria’s experience, I wish to recommend that member states take this reviewed regional regulations on Biosafety back home for public scrutiny by relevant stakeholders and approval , particularly by their ministries of justice.

This is to ensure that when finally validated , the document will be a workable agreement with little or no room for legal misinterpretations in our various countries and will also be inline with global standards,” he said