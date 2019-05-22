NEWS
ASUU To Oyo, Osun: Declare State Of Emergency On LAUTECH
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the governments of Oyo and Osun States to declare state of emergency on the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso.
The Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo and Chairman of the LAUTECH chapter of the Union, Dr Biodun Olaniran who stated this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday noted that it was not enough to make LAUTECH a campaign issue and not attend to the problems bedeviling the state institution after the polls.
The duo appealed to the outgoing government not to politicise raising subvention to 100 per cent but also pay all outstanding debts owed tertiary institutions before leaving office.
Adejumo and Olaniran lamented that while Ajimobi was busy awarding contracts few days to leaving office he had not cleared 10 months salaries being owed staff of the institution.
They lamented that LAUTECH do not have condition of service for her workers.
The ASUU leaders therefore called on the incoming governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde and Governor of Osun State Gboyega to inject funds into the jointly run institution to avoid crisis.
“It is not too much for Oyo and Osun governments to declare state of emergency on LAUTECH. It is not enough to make it a campaign issue during the elections in both states.
“If Ajimobi wants to raise subvention to tertiary institutions, he knows how much he is owing these institutions. He should go and settle the debt he owes the schools since he is busy awarding contracts left, right and center. We are being owed 10 months salary and most of our demands are not met yet.
“Imagine LAUTECH does not have what he can claim as a condition of service for workers”, they said.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
- NEWS15 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
- FEATURED14 hours ago
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
- NEWS17 hours ago
9th Senate: PDP’s New Plans Uncovered
- FEATURES14 hours ago
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N616.198bn For April
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
20,000 Health Centres Abandoned – Minister
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Saraki Queries NASS Clerk Over Stringent Media Accreditation