ASUU To Oyo, Osun: Declare State Of Emergency On LAUTECH

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the governments of Oyo and Osun States to declare state of emergency on the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso.

The Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo and Chairman of the LAUTECH chapter of the Union, Dr Biodun Olaniran who stated this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday noted that it was not enough to make LAUTECH a campaign issue and not attend to the problems bedeviling the state institution after the polls.

The duo appealed to the outgoing government not to politicise raising subvention to 100 per cent but also pay all outstanding debts owed tertiary institutions before leaving office.

Adejumo and Olaniran lamented that while Ajimobi was busy awarding contracts few days to leaving office he had not cleared 10 months salaries being owed staff of the institution.

They lamented that LAUTECH do not have condition of service for her workers.

The ASUU leaders therefore called on the incoming governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde and Governor of Osun State Gboyega to inject funds into the jointly run institution to avoid crisis.

“It is not too much for Oyo and Osun governments to declare state of emergency on LAUTECH. It is not enough to make it a campaign issue during the elections in both states.

“If Ajimobi wants to raise subvention to tertiary institutions, he knows how much he is owing these institutions. He should go and settle the debt he owes the schools since he is busy awarding contracts left, right and center. We are being owed 10 months salary and most of our demands are not met yet.

“Imagine LAUTECH does not have what he can claim as a condition of service for workers”, they said.