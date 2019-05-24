BUSINESS
Survey: Nigeria, Others Lose $3bn To Counterfeit Products Yearly
Businesses are at risk of being sold counterfeit print supplies than ever before, as global economies lose as much as $3 billion yearly to counterfeit products, according to a recent HP-commissioned study by Harris Interactive.
According to the report, market trends showed an increase in counterfeiting, even as enforcement scores significant wins.
In Nigeria, HP, in collaboration with security agents, has raided several hideouts in Lagos, where counterfeit HP consumables were sold and arrest was effected.
Already costing the global economy $3 billion per year according to the Imaging Supplies Coalition, the growing risk of fake products was driven by an increasingly broad supplier ecosystem, lack of certainty by buyers that their purchases are genuine, and a lack of awareness of the risks of purchasing counterfeit goods.
Analysing the report, the director, Global Anti-Counterfeit Programme at HP, Glenn Jones, said, “Every one of the key market indicators we monitor show a significant increase in the risk of counterfeit print supplies. For companies like HP, counterfeits undermine decades of focused research and testing aimed at creating superior ink and toner, and reliable, high-quality cartridges for our customers.
“For users, fakes cause a significant increase in print failures, low page yield, poor print quality, leaks and clogs, in addition to voiding hardware warranties.”
According to Harris Interactive surveys, the past four years have shown a 30 per cent plus drop in companies working with a trusted, primary supplier, and a 27 per cent increase in companies buying purely on availability.
With a broader, less trusted supplier network, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are losing the ability to discern the authenticity of their cartridges with absolute confidence.
All regions heavily affected by counterfeiting, in particular the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa, with almost three quarters of businesses surveyed felt confident their purchases were genuine.
