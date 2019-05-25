Others
Miracle: Day-Old Baby Buried By Mother, Found Alive 2 Days After
The Hisbah Committee in Kebbi State has rescued a day old baby which was buried alive by her mother in Birnin-Kebbi.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the mother of the baby, (name withheld) and her friend, had lodged inside one hotel Zinari hotel, Birnin-Kebbi, for two days and sneaked out to bury the baby at night at the back of the hotel.
While confirming the incident on Thursday in his office, Director Sharia Religious Affairs Department, Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Lamne Augie said it was the cries of the baby that attracted passersby who removed the baby girl from the grave.
“The baby girl was buried alive by her mother who lodged in Zinari Hotel with her friend. After they had buried the baby, two days after, they went to the scene to verify if the baby had died. But to their surprise, when they opened up the grave, the baby cried out and they took to their heels.
“But when the baby continue crying, passersby traced the scene and they discovered the baby buried underground and they alerted us and we came to the scene to rescue the baby.
“On further investigation, residents of the area told us that they saw two girls within the vicinity of the scene and they said they came from the hotel. So, we went to the hotel where we apprehended the two suspects “”, he explained.
The Director attributed such incidents to unwanted pregnancy in the society and urged parents to carefully monitor their children especially young girls.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Plantain: Remedy For Kidney, Bladder Problems
Research has shown that plantains are rich in vitamins and minerals that contribute to good health. It is famed to...
Aloe Vera For Hair Health, Wounds Healing, Others
Since ancient times, the aloe vera plant has been used around the world to treat a number of ailments. Ancient...
Russel Carrington Wilson
Russell Carrington Wilson is a 31 year old American football player for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League...
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- AVIATION22 hours ago
Aviation Union Suspends Strike, Reopens NCAA Offices
- LAW21 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara
- NEWS18 hours ago
Justice Has Prevailed In Zamfara – Atiku
- CRIME18 hours ago
NYSC Member Jailed, Others Arrested As EFCC Goes After Fraudsters
- NEWS21 hours ago
A/Ibom Tops HIV/AIDS Prevalence Rate
- SPORTS21 hours ago
Serena Remains America’s Best Hope At French Open
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Davido Features In New Video ‘Next To You II’