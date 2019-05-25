Miracle: Day-Old Baby Buried By Mother, Found Alive 2 Days After

The Hisbah Committee in Kebbi State has rescued a day old baby which was buried alive by her mother in Birnin-Kebbi.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the mother of the baby, (name withheld) and her friend, had lodged inside one hotel Zinari hotel, Birnin-Kebbi, for two days and sneaked out to bury the baby at night at the back of the hotel.

While confirming the incident on Thursday in his office, Director Sharia Religious Affairs Department, Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Lamne Augie said it was the cries of the baby that attracted passersby who removed the baby girl from the grave.

“The baby girl was buried alive by her mother who lodged in Zinari Hotel with her friend. After they had buried the baby, two days after, they went to the scene to verify if the baby had died. But to their surprise, when they opened up the grave, the baby cried out and they took to their heels.

“But when the baby continue crying, passersby traced the scene and they discovered the baby buried underground and they alerted us and we came to the scene to rescue the baby.

“On further investigation, residents of the area told us that they saw two girls within the vicinity of the scene and they said they came from the hotel. So, we went to the hotel where we apprehended the two suspects “”, he explained.

The Director attributed such incidents to unwanted pregnancy in the society and urged parents to carefully monitor their children especially young girls.