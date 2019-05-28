NEWS
2019: Nigerians Can Avert Flood Disaster – NIHSA
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), has said the only way for Nigerians to avert the forthcoming raining season, is to heed flood warnings raised by the agency.
The agency, hereby urged all stakeholders on need for adequate flood prevention, mitigation and preparedness as the country is gradually getting into rainy season.
The Director General of the NIHSA, Engr. Clement Nze, in a press release to LEADERSHIP, said the warning is contained in the 2019 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) presented at the 7th edition of the stakeholders’ workshop which held recently in Abuja.
He identified the major problem militating against prevention, mitigation and preparedness against flood disasters in Nigeria is just non- adherence by citizens to flood early warnings
The recently published 2019 AFO report, stated that some parts of the 8 Hydrological areas of the country within 9 Sub-Basins comprising Sokoto, Niger, Adamawa, Benue, Anambra, Imo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Yobe states are predicted as highly probable flood risk areas in 2019.
The projections as well cover about 74 LGAs, and that flood incidents would be less probable in about 279 LGAs.
Meanwhile coastal states as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Rivers are expected to experience coastal flooding due to rise in sea level and tidal surge which would impact on fishing, habitation and coastal transportation.
Clement, however, reiterated that the warnings should be taken so seriously and to avoid actions that impede free and easy passage of water through its natural courses like building on water ways, blocking drainages, etc, could avert devastating flood disasters because the AFO predictions are scientifically crafted and strict adherence.
The NIHSA boss maintained that the Agency’s mandate is to, amongst other things, provide timely and accurate data and information that guide stakeholders to ensure that water which comes as a free gift of God is properly managed in ways that make it more beneficial and less disastrous.
Stakeholders like NEMA, NiMet, SRP, NoA are said to be working with the agency in various capacity to take proactive steps and manage flood emergencies that may arise.
