Breaking: Buhari Names Abuja National Stadium MKO Abiola Stadium
President Muhammadu Buhari has on June 12 Democracy Day renamed Abuja National stadium as MKO Abiola Stadium.
June 12: Democracy Day Celebration [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Inspection of the Guards Brigade by President @MBuhari at the #2019DemocracyDay happening Live at the Eagles Square,Abuja. You can follow...
Trump Reveals Mexico Migrant Plan
US President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed some details of his immigration deal with Mexico. He refused to discuss the...
Extradition Bill: Why Hong Kong Protesters Are Outraged
On June 9, 2019, organizers say that more than 1 million protesters in Hong Kong — which would be nearly...
June 12: Gov. Makinde Pardons 35 Prisoners
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has granted amnesty to 35 prisoners, in commemoration of the June 12 and Democracy Day....
Oyo Govt Cancels Mid Term Break For Public Schools
Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the mid term break, for the third term of 2018/2019 academic...
NAPTIP, Air Peace Sign MOU On Human Trafficking
The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and one of Nigeria’s airlines, Air Peace Ltd, on Tuesday...
