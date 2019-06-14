NEWS
Kwara Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Till Today Over WAEC Subpoena
BY OLADIPO MAGAJI,
Kwara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal yesterday adjourned to Friday (today) to enable a representative of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) present his subpoena. The tribunal had adjourned to yesterday for full hearings to begin in the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the declaration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as winner of the last gubernatorial election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the allegation that the governor had presented a forged WAEC certificate.
But Waheed Bamidele Amode, the WAEC branch controller for Kwara State who appeared on subpoena by the PDP, told the tribunal that he was yet to receive copies of the subpoena from the Lagos headquarters of the body. Amode’s statement led to the PDP counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN) requesting the tribunal to stand down the case for Amode to present evidence of the subpoena and that he had been asked to represent the examination body.
Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rowland Otaru objected to the application, insisting that it amounted to needless waste of time by the petitioners. Otaru said the petitioners had nearly three weeks since the tribunal adjourned to get the WAEC representative to appear before the tribunal to prove its case but waited till June 9 to serve the subpoena.
Otaru suggested that the petitioners ought to call another witness if it has a case to prove rather than ask for any adjournment. Counsel to AbdulRazaq, Kunle Kalejaiye (SAN) and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akin Olujimi aligned with the INEC’s position, insisting the application was strange. The tribunal however granted the application, saying the petitioners were still within their time limit of four days to argue their case.
MOST READ
Kwara Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Till Today Over WAEC Subpoena
BY OLADIPO MAGAJI, Kwara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal yesterday adjourned to Friday (today) to enable a representative of the...
AFCON 2019: Don’t Underestimate Any Team, Ojekunle Warns Rohr
BY OLAWALE AYENI, Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Egypt, United Kingdom-based Nigeria soccer coach, Folabi...
Unavailability Of Documents Stall Forgery Trial Of Obasanjo’s In-law
The unavailability of documents from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has stalled the forgery trial of John Abebe, the younger...
Police Arrest 13 Suspected Criminals In Osun
The Police Command in Osun on Friday, said it had arrested 13 persons suspected to be involved in violent crimes...
KEDCO Flags-off JTF To Protect Energy Installation, Equipment
In its determination to protect electricity installation and equipment, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) yesterday flagged off a Joint...
PCN Seals 231 Illegal Facilities In Nasarawa State
Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 231 drug dispensing facilities in Nasarawa State over illegal practices. Mr Stephen Esumobi,...
Disappeared Activists’ Son Found 40 Years After
A man whose parents were abducted by Argentinean secret service agents in 1977 has been reunited with his biological family....
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- NEWS10 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- BUSINESS10 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Insecurity: Herdsmen Blame Northern Govs, Give Conditions For Peace
- NEWS23 hours ago
Iran’s Supreme Leader Rules Out Negotiations With U.S.