Kwara Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Till Today Over WAEC Subpoena

Published

1 min ago

on

BY OLADIPO MAGAJI,

Kwara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal yesterday adjourned to Friday (today) to enable a representative of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) present his subpoena. The tribunal had adjourned to yesterday for full hearings to begin in the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  challenging the declaration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as winner of the last gubernatorial election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the allegation that the governor had presented a forged WAEC certificate.

But Waheed Bamidele Amode, the WAEC branch controller for Kwara State who appeared on subpoena by the PDP, told the tribunal that he was yet to receive copies of the subpoena from the Lagos headquarters of the body. Amode’s statement led to the PDP counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN) requesting the tribunal to stand down the case for Amode to present evidence of the subpoena and that he had been asked to represent the examination body.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rowland Otaru objected to the application, insisting that it amounted to needless waste of time by the petitioners. Otaru said the petitioners had nearly three weeks since the tribunal adjourned to get the WAEC representative to appear before the tribunal to prove its case but waited till June 9 to serve the subpoena.

Otaru suggested that the petitioners ought to call another witness if it has a case to prove rather than ask for any adjournment. Counsel to AbdulRazaq, Kunle Kalejaiye (SAN) and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akin Olujimi aligned with the INEC’s position, insisting the application was strange. The tribunal however granted the application, saying the petitioners were still within their time limit of four days to argue their case.

