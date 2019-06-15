Sweat As Family Bounding Thread

JULIET KUYET BULUS, TOCHUKWU AGAZIE and CHIGOZIE OKEKE look into the benefits of having a healthy family lifestyle

It is a Saturday morning. However, the capital city of Abuja, which goes sleepy at the weekend, is unusually lively here. A lot of human and vehicular traffic give the place an ambience of bubble. Men, women and children of all sizes and shapes are clad in sporting garbs and engaged in different sporting activities.

This is the picture of different sporting centres splashed across the metropolis not only in Abuja but Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Port Harcourt and other major cities in the country.

In time past, exercises seemed alien to most Nigerians. Findings revealed then that a good number thought it was strictly for the obese and so, they never felt the need for workouts.

In recent time, however, the story has changed. It is now not uncommon to find parents spending enough time to exercise and organise their children, especially the young ones, to follow suit. With the level of enlightenment and awareness, video games, television and other gadgets no longer take the centre stage when it comes to family bonding as they no longer keep them away from healthy exercises.

Speaking on the importance of family exercise and workout, Dr. Kachi Ononuju says exercise is the only way out for a person to discard medicine.

He adds that, constant workout is as important as drinking water and eating food.

‘I would not like to put myself at the mercy of those who prescribe medicines and tonics,’ he says.

Ononuju is one of the frequent patrons of the popular resort and sports centre located in the capital city. He and his family just like many others have made exercises and workout a bounding tool within the fold.

Like other families that throng these sports and recreation centres practically religiously on weekends especially Saturdays, the act has become almost a rite just as it did not just start overnight.

Ononuju tells LEADERSHIP Weekend that the journey to Jabi Lake Park started 12 years ago when he turned 40, after which his family saw the need to keep fit and joined him in the quest for body fitness.

He added that workout is a personal decision, and as such, he has never forced any member of his family to engage in it with him. Rather, he let them know that keeping fit is beneficial to the body.

He said, “The moment I turned 40, I knew that in mid-life, for me to live longer and maintain my lifestyle, I must give time for exercise. I have taken exercise as a religion and I usually visit Jabi Park to work out because I want to live longer and healthier. The older one gets, the more one needs exercise to maintain agility one used to have when one was younger.

“Exercise for me in mid-life is like sex for a younger person. I need it for my life to stay balanced, and for my health to stay unchallenged so as to ward off diseases and save more of the money I should have spent in going to the hospital, and so far, it has paid off well.”

He also pleaded with families to take exercise and workout routines seriously. According to him, doing this with family, prompts bonding between members of the family as well as sustains reunion, adding that everyone has to choose between living longer or death, and the best way to do it is not through medicine, but exercise.

The Ononuju family is not the only family that values exercise. There are the Ademisoyes too. The Ademisoyes are usually at the park every Saturday morning with their little girl, Aderayo. While her spouse plays football and jogs, she engages herself in a long walk or sometimes, skates with her, Aderayo, who is six years old.

Mrs. Abiola Ademisoye Abiola told LEADERSHIP Weekend how her husband’s persistent workout encouraged her and she had been coming to the park alongside her spouse for over a year now.

According to Ademisoye, she has been married for six years and her husband had already been coming to the park for years even before they knew each other.

She stated that the family looked forward to Saturday mornings which had become the only time they got to work out and spend quality time together since they usually returned late from work on Monday through Friday.

She added that the more they visited the park as one family, the more the experience became more fun and interesting.

She also tasked parents on the need for family exercise, saying that working out with the family had really increased the level of bonding, unity and relationship within her family.

Advising other parents in Abuja to make it a habit to be at the park or any other for workout, or better still go to the gym, she, however, urged residents not to focus solely on work but develop the zeal and motivation for workout.

Little Aderayo Abiola while sharing her experience with our correspondent said she enjoyed being at the park, as well as skating side by side with her mother.

Aderayo who is a fresher in the primary school said she started skating in school and as she got better, her mother brought her to the park and got her a coach in December 2018. Since then, she fell in love with the park and its environment.

Of her new skating skills she enthused that she had improved over the past months pointing out that her mother never forced her to come to the park, but rather it’s the zeal and passion of skating that always made her disturb her parents even when they would not wish to go to the park.

Another family that makes workout and exercise a pastime is the Anyaralus. Mr Iyke Anyaralu, a father of three, said his children motivated him to visit the park every Saturday and some Sundays.

Anyaralu, who was putting a dark sunshade, told our reporter that he recently had an eye surgery, which medically required him not to stress himself.

He, however, said he had to bring his children to the park that morning because his wife was away, and they had been persistent throughout the week.

He said, “I feel tired most days but they just have a way of bringing me out every Saturday morning to come and workout. For one reason or the other, if I am not feeling too well like today, they would insist we visit the park.”

Speaking further, he said, he had been coming to the park for over three years with his family as they embarked on this journey of exercise and family workout together.

According to him, exercise is good for keeping fit, maintaining good health and equally fun for the family adding that he usually plays table tennis or jogs around the park with his wife, and while the daughter engages in skating class, his sons play football with a football.

Anyaralu, who is 45 years old, admitted that Jabi Lake Resort is the ideal place for family workout and fun time because it has increased the level of interpersonal relationship between him and his children, as it also encourages family bonding, interaction with other families and friends.

He also encouraged other families to take exercise seriously. “After a section of exercise, when you get home, you will feel different and lighter in body weight as well as feel happy,” he said.

The first child and only daughter of the family, Chialuka Anyaralu, admitted that she wished to come to the park every day. The 10-year-old girl expressed her joy as she regaled our reporter of tales of how she had made new friends in the park as well as her great improvement in skating.

Chialuka, a Primary 6 pupil, said she started coming to the park with her parents when she clocked six.

“My father never forced us to come to the park, rather we developed interest as we always get to play with other kids,” she said.

Kelechukwu Anyaralu the first son of the family, who was anxious to speak with the reporter, said his father registered him under Starfield Soccer Academy which is one of the kid’s football clubs in the park. The seven-year-old was eager to show off his football kits and brag about his incredible skills on the pitch as he has improved over time.

Kelechukwu who is in primary two told LEADERSHIP that he plays alongside his kid brother who is also a talented player.

A fitness coach at the park, John Caiphas, said coming out to the park to exercise helped families health wise, as well as paved way for a fun-filled life. According to John, it creates a free platform for easy communication amongst family members as well as strengthens the family relationship, unlike waking up in the morning and everybody going for work without getting to engage in a fruitful conversation with each other.

John further said that he wished to see every family exercise, because it was something that prolongs life span.

“If the society engages in exercise, it can make them physically and mentally sound and also increase their trust for each other. I advise every family to get a professional fitness group so they won’t get hurt,” he added.

Master Edward who is a 6th Dan Taekwondo black belter, in an interview with LEADERSHIP weekend recommends family exercising together.

According to him, exercising with family members boosts and increases stamina, flexibility and endurance and also allows one to co-exist with other families and friends, as it give a person the opportunity to meet close friends and even people they have never met before’.

He praised parents who found taekwondo interesting and went as far as registering their kids even at the age of two, because it helps children build up their defence skills, as well as stamina.

The black belter added that family exercise and workout routine helped ease off tension one must have acquired over the week.

He advised parents to come out for at least weekly exercise and make it a routine to work out every time instead of waiting until when they were obese.

According to studies done by the National Centre on Addiction and Substance Abuse via Arizona State University, children and adolescents who spend more time with their parents are less likely to experiment with substances like cigarettes, alcohol and lots more.

The study added that children who frequently eat with their families also usually have improved dietary intake compared to those who don’t eat as often with family members as happy times create warm memories and are more likely to create a loving environment for children to grow up.

Another that comes to the par for recreation is that of Mr Alade Adeoye who resides around EFCC Karu Abuja. Adeoye, his wife and three kids, Antonia, Eunice and Israel Adeoye, make it a weekly routine to come to the park for workout.

The family he said started exercising sometime last year and most times when he woke up early in the morning, especially on weekends, he decided to go out with his family for exercises as it made him feel lighter and free.

On the impact and benefits derived from workout, he rated the level of improvement on exercises at 80 percent. Bringing his children along he described as a deliberate decision to get them indoctrinated into the system.

“They developed interest early by asking if they could join me for my workouts, and of course I obliged,” he said. This family time, he added, had increased family bonding, because they got to talk about some odd things when working out. He admonished parents to always set time aside, at least once a week to bond with their children. He said his workout days were usually Fridays and Saturdays.

“I started exercising about four years ago and it was due to a piece I read online on health benefits and I read that working out enables blood circulation and it keeps one healthier thus making them live longer. Besides this, there was actually a situation where I went out with my son and a friend of his also came out with his mother. My son looked at me and said mummy you are too fat and it is making you look ugly and that was how the journey to healthy lifestyle began and I am lucky because my kids also enjoy coming out with me. This is also an opportunity for them, to get used to exercising their muscles to keep fit always.

The mother of three who is an indigene of Ebonyi State, works with the judiciary and she is all happy, having her children, join her on this journey of rediscovery.

Speaking on the effects and benefits derived, she rated the exercise a hundred percent as she claimed to have noticed tremendous changes in her life and that of the children.

According to Mrs Chinyere, she usually goes with her children because she wants them to know that exercises helps in growth.

“I make it fun for them and I want them to know that exercising is a fun thing and when they engage in it and eventually grow up to be adults, they will find out It is a lifestyle they never want to part with, because of the health benefits and stronger bones.”

Working out as a family she said, had increased family bonding a whole lot and made things easier as there is more interaction between herself and the children, because they talked to her more about some personal things they never discussed before now.

And for my relationship with my spouse, our communication skills has also improved. She added that, every morning they both worked out without the children, and when she got tired he would not hesitate to let her know it was their daily routine and it made them a team as a couple “These workout sessions have brought us closer and made us stronger and better,” she enthused.

“From my experience it makes the family bond stronger and it is a way of spicing up family relationships, because families that work out together tend to enjoy life together and there are types of exercises that entail trust among families. Therefore, they create a better relationship. My advice to other families is that no matter how difficult and tasking their job or business is, they need to create time to work out at least two to three times a week and ensure that weekends are included’.

Oladimeji Fakorode was seen on the Games Village road with his daughters, working out. He told our correspondent that he was not ignorant of the advantages of working out because he had been doing so, for more than 20 years and whenever he stayed away from exercises for a week, he became weak and heavy.

He said there were exercises he engaged in like weight lifting while he was a young man but with age, he now had interests in running, table tennis and mild aerobics.

He shared that, he realised earlier in life that, to avoid being overweight like his siblings, exercises would have to be on his to-do-list permanently and he boasted of being the only person in his family that was not obese. Knowing this could be in his family gene, Fakorode, introduced aerobics to his family early thus, making it easy for his wife and daughters to get used to it. Bidemi, his first child, said she wanted to live long without complications, and what better way to achieve this, if not by keeping fit.

She added that, it took commitment and effort to achieve the desired result. She noted that, she was forever indebted to her parents for showing them the way quite early in life and to her working out is the easiest thing to do because it defines who she is.

Her younger sister, Morenike, had her earpiece and phone in her hands, which indicated that, she was listening to music while taking a run, she said exercises makes one glow, look younger than their age and have enough energy to do certain jobs that were demanding.

Fakorode said his wife was an active participant during their routine but she was unavoidably absent because she travelled out for a conference.

According to a psychologist, Christopher Anyanwu, there are all kinds of ways that physical activities enable good family relationships.

He therefore advocated for good living adding that exercise not only improved health, but boosted self-confidence and reduced anxiety, mostly in children.

He added that exercises together makes the family unit stronger and children feel a closeness to their parents and are also able to identify with them.

He said, “It is a good development that Nigerians are looking out for their health. This is something that has been echoed for a very long time. It is even more exciting to know that they are also thinking about their children and wanting them to grow into healthy adults. The benefits of family exercises are enormous and I suggest that families make it a priority, specifically mothers, because they tend to have more influence on the family’s habits.

“I also believe some families barely have time to socialise or interact with their children, and this sometimes makes them feel guilty, so to avoid being away from their children, they make conscious effort to include them.” Moreover, he said, genetics play a role in a lot of health issues, and it has been discovered that the environment and behaviour have a role in reducing health risks.

He went further to say that, individuals, families can break free from been captives of genetics by gaining control of their health. He said an hour of exercise does a whole lot to muscle strengthening and bone strengthening, thereby recommending mixing aerobic exercises like tennis or swimming with running, jumping rope and lifting of weights.

“Families who are new to exercises should start out slowly to avoid injury and burnout, and though parents sometimes underestimate what their children can do physically, part of being an active family is making out time to try out new things while making sure the activity is fun and safe,” he added.