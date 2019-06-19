NEWS
SGF Seat Not Vacant, Says Coalition
Coalition of Nigerian Youths has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) insisting that the position is not vacant.
This is contained in a statement signed by the organisation’s national coordinator, Comrade Nuhu Sani Lere. Lere said, Boss Mustapha, who gave in so much for national development, irrespective of religious and cultural differences deserves reappointment.
He said Mustapha has the competence to be recalled to his position. “We in the Coalition Of Nigerian Youths believe that President Muhammadu Buhari will see the light of our yearnings and give Boss Mustapha the chance to continue with his laudable achievements as the Secretary to the Government of the Federal Government (SGF). It is our conviction that everyone in the country sees the capacity of the SGF over time.
“We therefore remain hopeful that our yearnings will see the light of the day,” said Comrade Lere.
The group further called on all Nigerians, most especially the youths to remain resolute in their respective endeavours.
“Boss Mustapha has exhibited professionalism, commitment and sense of patriotism in his affairs, therefore, we have given him vote of confidence and pray that our dear president can see to our plight,” the national coordinator added.
