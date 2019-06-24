Connect with us
Abia Honours 6 2015/2016 NYSC Presidential Award Winners

The Abia state government has honoured six members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from the state that won the 2015/2016 NYSC Presidential Award.

The awardees were personally honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari for their exemplary conduct during the service and exceptional contributions to their areas of primary assignment.

At the Government House in Umuahia, the capital, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu told five out of the awardees present that they had made their parents, the government and himself proud by their strides.

His words, “You have put Abia on the national limelight yet again by your activities during your service . I keep saying it that the quest for excellence is driven by a personal choice to stand out from the crowd.”

He extoled them for opting to go the extra mile by contributiing solidly to their areas of primary assignment and leaving indelible marks, saying smart people create opportunities while lazy ones keep complaining.

Ikpeazu, who said he was pleased that Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) and Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, collectively produced three out of the five, appealed to other NYSC members from the state to emulate them.

Introducing the awardees, earlier, Mr. Chinenye Nwaogu, an aide to the governor said this is the first time six members from one state have won the award during a service year since the inception of the 46-year old corp.

He said the award came with automatic employment for each of them into the federal civil service and a post graduate scholarship, adding that the absentee has already travelled abroad for further studies.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Miss Eberechi Uduma thanked Ikpeazu for the reception and assured him that they will continue to fly high in excellence and diligence which the state is known for.

The arwadees and their local government areas are, Eberechi Uduma; Ohafia, Okehi Ubachi; Ikwuano, Kingsley Kalu Njoku  Ohafia, Monday Raphael Johnson; Ukwa East, Ogbonna Chidiebere Udenta; Isuikwuato, and Okeoma Emmanuel;Obingwa.

