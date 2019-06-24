Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Foundation Hails FG’s Donation Of Food, Other Items

Published

1 min ago

on

The Ilorin, Kwara state- based Islamic Orphanage foundation has praised President Muhammdau Buhari for allowing the Nigerian Customs Service to make donation of food items and clothes to it and similar organisations for the upkeep of orphaned children in their care.

The chairman of the foundation, Architect Sheifullah Alege gave the commendation in Ilorin yesterday during the annual programme of the foundation.  He prayed God to reward Buhari and other donors to the orphanage home abundantly .

Alege who said funding remained the major challenge confronting the foundation, appealed to wealthy individuals to donate funds towards payment of school fees of the orphans and maintenance of the foundation’s office, staff and accommodation.

He also sought for financial assistance towards buying equipment for the children that would be graduating from  time to time.

He added, “Our Centre if completed will be of assistance to the foundation in terms of source of fund as well as proper training of our children.

We therefore appeal for assistance through you or any known individual or bodies within or outside Nigeria for the completion of the centre as work has been suspended at site for the past three years.”

Alege also used the forum to appeal to federal and state governments, traditional and spiritual leaders to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

He added, “As we all know that the result of this will produce a lot of orphans all over, our IDP centers are also not safe with incessant attack on the innocent people”.

“We want to see the whole scenario as being politically motivated and the root of the whole killing must be identified and the culprits brought to book.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Foundation Hails FG’s Donation Of Food, Other Items

The Ilorin, Kwara state- based Islamic Orphanage foundation has praised President Muhammdau Buhari for allowing the Nigerian Customs Service to...
NEWS2 mins ago

Lawan’s SA On New Media Resigns

The Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Mr Olu Onemola, has resigned his appointment. Special Assistant to...
NEWS2 mins ago

We Won’t Recognise Fraudulently Elected Speaker – Obasa

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru...
NEWS3 mins ago

NBA’s Alarm Over Judges’ Intimidation Vindicates PDP – Secondus

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus yesterday said that the alarm of intimidation of...
NEWS10 mins ago

‘More Effort Needed To Consolidate Humanitarian Aid In Nigeria’

The African Philanthropy Forum (APF) has said that although there has been impactful humanitarian assistance from organizations taking the lead...
NEWS11 mins ago

BSO To Organise Interfaith Thanksgiving Prayers For APC, PMB

The Southwest Zonal office of the Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) is set to organise an interfaith thanksgiving prayers in acknowledgment...
NEWS12 mins ago

Obey God’s Commandments, American Cleric Advises Nigerian Leaders

Nigerian leaders have been advised to turn to God and and obey his commandments as they search for solutions to...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: