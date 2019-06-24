Foundation Hails FG’s Donation Of Food, Other Items

The Ilorin, Kwara state- based Islamic Orphanage foundation has praised President Muhammdau Buhari for allowing the Nigerian Customs Service to make donation of food items and clothes to it and similar organisations for the upkeep of orphaned children in their care.

The chairman of the foundation, Architect Sheifullah Alege gave the commendation in Ilorin yesterday during the annual programme of the foundation. He prayed God to reward Buhari and other donors to the orphanage home abundantly .

Alege who said funding remained the major challenge confronting the foundation, appealed to wealthy individuals to donate funds towards payment of school fees of the orphans and maintenance of the foundation’s office, staff and accommodation.

He also sought for financial assistance towards buying equipment for the children that would be graduating from time to time.

He added, “Our Centre if completed will be of assistance to the foundation in terms of source of fund as well as proper training of our children.

We therefore appeal for assistance through you or any known individual or bodies within or outside Nigeria for the completion of the centre as work has been suspended at site for the past three years.”

Alege also used the forum to appeal to federal and state governments, traditional and spiritual leaders to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

He added, “As we all know that the result of this will produce a lot of orphans all over, our IDP centers are also not safe with incessant attack on the innocent people”.

“We want to see the whole scenario as being politically motivated and the root of the whole killing must be identified and the culprits brought to book.”