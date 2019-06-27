NEWS
RMRDC Showcases Research Findings On Sourcing Raw Materials
The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has exhibited research findings and publications from various research institutes and the academia to promote local sourcing of raw materials.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 3-day exhibition of publications on the research and development results, science, technology and innovation, yesterday in Abuja, the director-general of RMRDC, said the exhibition organized in collaboration with the Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies of the University of Abuja was informed by the council’s desire, in line with its mandate to encourage publicity of research findings and other information relevant to local sourcing of raw materials.
“The exhibition is meant to promote awareness on prospective technology and innovation developed locally through research works, promote economic transformation and encourage industrial development through application of research work.
“The exhibition is also aimed at demonstrating the efforts of the federal government at developing an enduring reading culture in Nigeria to be embraced by all, as it helps in cognitive development, crime prevention and entrepreneurial skills for the ever-growing population,” he said.
The RMRDC boss expressed the hope the programme would generate healthy discourse that would encourage further research and investment as the nation strives towards achieving sustainable economic development.
“The RMRDC over the years has conducted different surveys and promoted researches in line with its mandate, resulting in the production of vital publications in various raw materials development including agro, minerals and processing equipment.
“Information is power as often said, it is our belief that as we avail ourselves of the available information, the desire to achieve self-reliance through utilization of local raw materials would be realized,” he added.
