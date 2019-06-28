DSS Institute Upgrades To National Institute For Security Studies

The Department of State Security Service Institute for Security Studies has been upgraded to the National Institute for Security Studies after President Mohammed Buhari assented to the National Institute for Security Studies Establishment Bill, 2019.

Addressing Journalists on the implications of the Act yesterday, the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya said it took the extra efforts of the director general of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi to actualize the assenting of the bill.

He further explained that the bill was first sent to national assembly in 2008 but was never signed into law up until the coming of Mr Bichi.

Afunanya further explained that with the signing of the bill, the Institute has become at par with other security institutions with the plan to collaborate with them to ensure adequate security in Nigeria.

He explained that parts of the objectives of the Institute include “to be a leading centre for the provision of competence and enhanced training for middle and top level managers of security in order to advance the best practice in conflict prevention, mitigation and resolution;

“ Contribute uniquely and viable to the promotion of inter-service intelligence and international cooperation, collaboration and harmony among intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies locally and globally in order to achieve national security regional and global peace; Serve as a critical centre for research and dialogue where distinguished academics policy initiatives and implementers with to cross-fertilise ideas on national and global security issues.”

The bill, which was signed into law recently, also gives the Institute the powers to conduct courses for middle and top-level policymakers and executors drawn mainly from the security and law enforcement agencies both (nationally and globally) including civilians from related institutions to broaden their security outlook and mainstream human security perspectives into public policy processes in order to influence and guide decision-makers within Africa and beyond.

The Institute will also enter into collaborative venture affiliate with, establish linkages with other institutions within or outside Nigeria for the purpose of building capacity and in the Institute.

The Institute shall also conduct other actions oriented programmes on ad-hoc or regular top level security and law enforcement and risk managers of the rank of directors (or its equivalent in the military and law enforcement services) with a view to promoting an understanding and exchange of views ideas and experiences and security defence and law enforcement matters.