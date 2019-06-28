NEWS
Edo Inducts 104 New TVET Teachers, As Obaseki Converts St. Kizito Sec. Sch. To Technical College
The Edo State Government has inducted 104 newly recruited teachers to drive ongoing reforms in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sub-sector in the state.
The two-day induction programme, held in Benin City, the state capital, was organised by the Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) Project and the State Board for Technical and Vocational Education.
Speaking at the induction ceremony, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Christopher Adesotu, urged the teachers to support the vision of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reposition science and vocational training in the state.
Adesotu urged the teachers to deploy their skills in improving technical education in the state, and prepare the students for global competitiveness.
Permanent Secretary, Edo State Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Mr Bernard Oigbokie said all the 104 newly recruited teachers are qualified and have the requisite background to drive technical and vocational education in the state.
Oigbokie said Governor Obaseki has approved the recruitment of more science and technical education teachers for former St. Kizito Secondary, Egwuaholor, which has been converted to a technical school.
A resource person, Prince Adebayo Ademola, said the programme became necessary to enable the teachers appreciate the task ahead, the expectation of their employer and re-orient them on how to best deliver on set objectives.
Technical and Vocation Education and Training Official with Edo SEEFOR, Mrs. Blessing Osahon, said the recruitment and induction of the teachers mark a new dawn for technical and vocational education in the state.
Osahon said Edo SEEFOR has carried out renovation of science and technical schools and provided the schools with equipment to operate optimally.
Speaking on behalf of the newly recruited teachers, Mr Uyiosa Ugiagbe, said the teachers would do their best in contributing to the state government’s vision for technical and vocational education.
