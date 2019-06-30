Cabinet Nominees And The Task Ahead In Akwa Ibom

The constitution of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s second term cabinet shows a determination to consolidate on his eight-point Completion Agenda with industrialisation as the major thrust, BERNARD TOLANI DADA writes

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State last week forwarded the list of nominees appointed into his second term cabinet to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

In assembling his new cabinet the Governor had few weeks ago said he would like to bring back most, if not all former members of his state executive council to assist him actualise his second term programm anchored on 8-point agenda of industrialisation, aviation development, rural and riverine area development, agricultural, human capacity development, security, infrastructure, small and medium scale enterprises.

He believes that only a formidable team such as those that had worked with him in his first term would understand his policy directions at least for now.

In his second term 8 point policy trust Emmanuel harped on establishing at least one petroleum refinery, one thermal power plant, one petrochemical plant, and one steel plant in Akwa Ibom State before the end of his second term administration in 2023.

‘’Apart from these, the other major achievement I intend to record in the second half of my administration is the actualisation of the Ibom Industrial City and Ibom Deep Seaport, to solidify our industrialization stride,” the governor said.

Expatiating on his vision for small and medium scale enterprises, the governor promised to develop entrepreneurial skills of Akwa Ibom indigenes; facilitate easy access to capital for startups or financial support and generate employment opportunities.

He promised to establish search and rescue centre, flight training school, construct a power station to supply electricity to the airport in order to boost the aviation industry which is part of his second term agenda for the state.

On rural and riverine area development, the governor vowed to ensure holistic development of rural and riverine areas of the state to improve standard of living.

Talking on the security of the state, the governor assured that he will work closely with the security apparatus to ensure Akwa Ibom is secured and safe for both indigenes and visitors.

On infrastructure, he revealed his commitment to engage in constructing more roads as well as construct landing jetties and waiting halls, rehabilitation of beaches and terminals to aid maritime transportation among others.

To ensure human capacity development, he reiterated his commitment to reposition the education sector in order to deliver what he described as “qualitative, affordable, inclusive, and functional education” to the citizens of the state.

On his completion agenda for agriculture sector, the governor, among other projects, averred the development of solid mineral sector with a view to taking advantage of the full potentials of the mineral resources deposits in the state

He also promised to continue the rehabilitation of health facilities, procurement and distribution of equipment to health institutions and other projects.

With this, political watchers who hailed the policy trust anticipated that the governor will assemble fresh appointees as commissioner and special advisers to help him out.

They were even more confused when the governor listed some of the criteria’s that would be required before anyone could be appointed into the state executive council.

Speaking while worshipping at Full Life Church, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel, told congregants that people have been putting pressure on him to appoint them as commissioners saying that he has received a lot of text messages from lobbyists soliciting for appointment either for their godson or cronies.

He warned that such messages should stop and he be allowed to choose a team that will actualise his agenda and give the people better service. He explained that anyone who wants appointment in his cabinet should show proof of having a farm.

“What the pastor preached today sounds like my manifesto. I have told people, don’t send me text messages lobbying for a commissioner’s post,” Emmanuel said.

“I have a personal banana farm in Ini Local Government Area which employs so many people, I am not sure if I have eaten a finger of it.

“So, before you get an appointment you must show us your ‘farm’ because I am leading by example.

“Jesus showed us the way when he commanded someone to give him two fish and five loaves of bread. So, he showed us that there should be the first point of contact before the blessing and miracle. So, everyone, including the Church, must be involved in this mind-renewal.

“We must work,” the governor added.

Governor however dashed the hope of those lobbying for appointment

Speaking, during the swearing in of the head of civil service and permanent secretaries at the Banquet Hall of the Government house, Governor Emmanuel announced that he may retain most members of the immediate past executive council because of the numerous projects he needs to complete under their supervision.

“Don’t come and tell me that this person didn’t work during the election and should be dropped, because everybody worked and they all supported me.

“If you attempt to blackmail anybody that will even spur me to reappoint that person.”

The governor, who charged the newly sworn in head of the civil service, Elder Effiong Edem Essien and permanent secretaries, to raise the bar of excellence in the discharge of their responsibilities, also announced that more permanent secretaries would soon be appointed.

He expressed his desire to spread the appointments across the local government areas of the state, but decried the absence of qualified personnel from some local governments areas, an issue he said should be of serious concern to stakeholders in such areas.

“People should understand that appointments as permanent secretaries are not promotions that come automatically because one has reached Grade Level 17 and so it cannot get to everybody,” the Governor stated.

Ahead of the inauguration of his second term administration on May 29, there were fears within political circles that cabinet appointments and other appointments may be a departure from the tradition where a political connection is considered a big advantage and that the Governor will ring in fresh appointees.

Observers had averred that the governor would change his mind and select fresh men and women into his administration.

“I can tell you this, the governor is going to clean up a lot of mess in this state and put the state back on the path of rebirth. It’s not going to be business as usual; appointments will be given strictly on merit,” a senior government official told newsmen.

But those who held to the opinion that the governor would appoint news commissioners and special advisers outside his former executive members were however disappointed when few days ago he sent in his list of nominees as commissioners and special advisers to the Assembly for consideration and confirmation and no new name was included aside Okpulupum Etteh from riverine Ibeno local government area and one-time House leader who contested against the governor in the 2015 PDP gubernatorial primaries.

The list of the former executive was attached to the letter sent to the Legislature and was read by the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren at plenary. It also comprised two special advisers.

Those listed for Commissioner positions include; Mr. Akan Okon (immediate past Commissioner Special Duties and Aviation) Mr. Ime Ekpo, (immediate past Mr. Nse Essien, (Newly appointed Commissioner for Agriculture and food Sufficiency), Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko (immediate past Attorney General of the Akwa Ibom state), Sir Monday Uko( Immediate past Commissioner for Youths and Sports and Mr. Linus Nkan (immediate past Commissioner for Finance).

Others are Okpulupum Etteh, Mr, Ephraim Inyaneyen (immediate past Commissioner for Works) Ekong Sampson, Mr. Charles Udoh, Hon Orman Esin, Iniobong Essien, Dr Dominic Ukpong, Dr. Gloria Edet, Udo Ekpenyong, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, Uno Etim, Raphael Bassey, Mr. Victor Bassey.

The two names shortlisted for appointment as special advisers position are Hon Sunny Ibuot and Mr Ekemini Umoh.

The Speaker, Hon Aniekan Bassey who received the letter on behalf of the 7th State Assembly committed same to the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petition for deliberation and screening. Bassey said the Committee is expected to report back to the House within one week.

Some political pundits in the state have commended the governor for the bold step taken in re-appointing all the former executive council members into the new cabinet, this they claimed would bring progress and ensure continuity.

They argue that bringing in new hands at this critical time is likely to truncate his second term ideas most especially at a time when all hands should be on deck to actualise his policy trust.

Others pundits however disagree with formation of the new cabinet arguing that most of those who got appointed should not have been re-appointed in the first place based on the abysmal performance of some of them during the governor’s first tenure.

“I had expect the governor to look at performance first before embarking on the new appointees, in my humble opinion there are thousands of qualified citizens in the state that should have been called in,” said John Ekwere an analyst.

He added, “We are not likely to see any remarkable changes in this new executive council but I think he the Governor could still use them after one year, if they under-perform he may dish them and bring in new ones’’

‘’But only those who wear the shoe knows where it pinches, the Governor in returning almost all his former Exco members as Commissioner and Special Advisers understand why and should not be questioned.”

A political leader who pleaded not to be named said, “It is quite obvious that the governor has performed absolutely well and his second term will definitely not going to be an easy one going by his eight point agenda for the people of the state.

“So those trying to whip up unnecessary sentiments over the selection of those who will work with him are not being fair to him ‘’ said the political leader who hails from Eket.