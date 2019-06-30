When Political Parties Defend 2019 Polls

TOPE FAYEHUN captures the reactions of stakeholders to the report of the European Union Observers on the 2019 general elections

The European Union final report on the 2019 general elections which indicted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, political parties and called for a reform of the nation’s electoral process, has received knocks from different stakeholders in the country.

Since the EU EOM final report which was presented by the EU Chief Observer, Maria Arena, and her deputy, Hannah Roberts, at a press conference in Abuja recently, key players in the elections, have been faulting the stand of the observers.

According to the report, “The EU observed 94 collation centers. In almost all, the results forms and smart card readers were not packed in tamper-evident envelopes as required.

“Numerical discrepancies and anomalies on polling unit results forms were identified and were mostly corrected by collation officers on the spot, but without a clear system of record-keeping.”

It added, “Leading parties were at fault in not reining in acts of violence and intimidation by their supporters and abuse of incumbency at federal and state levels. Inconsistent numbers during collation, “lack of clear checks and explanations, and insufficient public information undermined the integrity of the elections.

“Citizens did not have sufficient means to scrutinize results. INEC did not provide centralized information on the declared results for the different locations and has not posted complete results data on its website. Similarly, there is a lack of disaggregated results by local government, ward or polling unit, which would allow for thorough checking of results.”

It stated further that a lack of transparency and inconsistent numbers during the collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission cast a long shadow over the integrity of the 2019 elections.

Apparently hitting back at the observers’ report, the joint forum of 60 presidential candidate

and national chairmen of political parties recently, picked holes in the report, saying that the report did not reflect the true conduct and outcome of the polls.

The forum, which operates under the aegis of Presidential Candidates and Forum of Political Party Chairmen, asserted that the 2019 elections were a marked departure from the poor manner previous elections were held in Nigeria.

According to the party chiefs and presidential candidates, the 2019 elections were the freest, fairest and most credible in the history of the country.

At a press conference in Abuja last week, the joint conveners of the 60 presidential candidates and chairmen of the parties’ forum, Chief Perry Opara and Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, passed a vote of confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the address read by the chairman of Presidential Candidates’ Forum, Shitu Mohammed Kabir, he said that in the build-up to the elections, the presidential candidates and political parties held several meetings with INEC and agreed on several issues. He stated that the delay in finalising the electoral legal framework deprived the country of the needed reform of the electoral process.

Kabir described the controversy trailing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) purported use of a server in the polls as a deliberate ploy to discredit and destroy the integrity of the electoral process.

The parties insisted that the report of the European Union Election Observation Mission released over a week ago wherein they alleged a lack of transparency in the guidelines of the election was bewildering.

Kabir said: “With all due respect to the EU–EOM, it is left to Nigerians to decide how we conduct an election. INEC consulted widely and extensively, and together with stakeholders of which we are a part of, came up with the guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 general elections, which the commission followed to the letter.

“We recall that nine of the 11 points for consideration we raised as candidates under the auspices of the IPAC and CUPP respectively were adopted by the commission. How then can the EU-EOM accuse the commission of a lack of transparency in putting up guidelines for the elections?” Kabir queried.

He said that the needless controversy over the INEC server would have been lawful as it would have been mandatory for the commission to deploy the device had the president signed the amended electoral act.

Disclosing that INEC had run pilots on electronic transmission of results, the chairmen said that they were informed that these servers were deployed in Anambra, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States’ governorship elections.

They expressed dismay that only one political party out of 91 is saying a different thing on the presidential election while at the same time praising its performance on the other elections, especially governorship, conducted by the same INEC.

According to them, “we must inform Nigerians now that the PDP was represented in those meetings and we do not know why they are heating up the polity with the server story.

“This INEC server controversy is a deliberate ploy to destroy the integrity of our electoral process. Can the so-called results from the server be referred to as credible where INEC could not have legitimately transmitted the results of the presidential or any of the other elections electronically?

“We reiterate that the INEC server controversy is unnecessary. It is a plot to discredit the election as political parties never agreed with INEC in any of the several pre-election meetings that results will be transmitted electronically. Parties agreed on a lot of issues with the commission and they were implemented.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding and go about their lawful duties as we believe that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has, for now, put the controversy to rest with the ruling it gave on Monday,” he said.

They, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment into law to improve the country’s electoral system. According to them, “That amendment will hugely improve our electoral system and its processes.”

Also, Chief Perry Opara, joint convener of the forum, in his goodwill message, urged the political class to give peace a chance and seek redress in courts, where there are issues, as a way of growing the nation’s democracy.

Opara appealed to Nigerians to remain peaceful and go about their lawful duties as “we believe that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has, for now, put the controversy to rest with the ruling it gave on Monday.

Those who attended the press conference were Alhaji Isa Dansaki, MMN; Hon. Moses Ayibionu, NUP; Nwokeafor Ikechukwu, ACD; Shittu Mohammed, APDA; Dr. Hajiya Rabia Cengiz, NAC, and Danjuma Muhammad, MRDD .

Others were Dr. Kenneth Ibe Kalu, UPC; Tosho Babatunde, NEPP; Bawa Umar Yusuf, Kowa; Dr. Okey Ezeala, AUN; Ayodele Oyadeyi, CNP; Sabo Shehu Usman, UPN, and Barr Charles Ogboji, ANDP.

The Presidency welcomed the endorsement of 2019 Presidential Elections by the 60 presidential candidates and chairmen of their parties and urged the opposition to accept their loss with grace and maturity.

Reacting to the position of the Joint Forum, the Presidency welcomed the endorsement of 2019 Presidential Elections as free, fair and credible on Tuesday in Abuja by 60 presidential candidates and chairmen of their parties, urging opposition to accept loss with grace and maturity.

The Presidency, however, assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would look into the Electoral Act as the candidates had advised.

In a statement by Buhari’s Senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said

“We are encouraged by the patriotism of the Presidential Candidates expressed in clear and matured language. We are convinced that regardless of our different political persuasions we can work together to improve electoral integrity in Nigeria.”

The Presidency said it is in agreement with the Joint Forum that “despite the temporary setbacks experienced at the beginning, INEC managed to produce an election in which the voice of the ordinary people counted. Democracy is founded on the will of the people and INEC did well to ensure this outcome was achieved in the 2019 elections.’’

The Presidency restated that “the success of democracy does not only depend on electoral laws, but also on behavior, character, and attitude of politicians.’’

The Presidency reiterated that “do-or-die politics is a threat to the success of electoral laws and democracy. And you don’t need to kill in order to serve the people.’’

The Presidency assured members of the joint forum of the 60 political parties and chairmen of parties that the President will not spare any effort in signing the Electoral Act into law after looking into it.

Prior to that, the spokesman for the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, in his reaction, insisted that the 2019 presidential election, won by President Muhammadu Buhari reflected the wishes of Nigerians.

Keyamo said, “The results of the election reflected the overall wishes of Nigerians. That was the report of many observers. If you are an observer, you should come to a definite conclusion.

“We have 120,000 polling units across the country. In all, I don’t think they discuss more than 500 polling units in the report. If you observe anomalies in those units, how does that substantially affect results coming from 120,000 polling units? It is not enough for the EU to discuss the anomalies, they must discuss the overall results of the country, whether it reflects the wishes of the people.

“Afterall, there were problems in the US elections. There were problems in Europe, and even in the UK recently.”

But inspite of the knock and kudos, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared last week that the Commission is one of the most improved public institutions in Nigeria, given the level of improvements recorded in the nation’s electoral system from 1999 to date.

Yakubu who do not bother about the criticism, stated this during his remark at the 2019 Post-Election Review session with the second batch of Electoral Officers from 17 states, held in Abuja.

He pointedly said without mincing words that the commission should be rated high when compared with its counterparts in other West Africa countries.

According to him, “ Whenever I compare what we have done with what my colleagues elsewhere have done, I sometimes say we are many countries in West Africa rolled into one.”

The INEC boss asserted that “Given the size of our voter registration, our population, one can conveniently say, if you look at what happened in our elections from 1999 to date, I have no doubt in my mind that INEC is the most improved public service institution in Nigeria.

“We have offices in all the Local Government Areas. Tell me one agency which has offices in LGAs and the staff work as hard as our EOs and staff at the LGA levels?

“We have everything to be very proud of, but however, we never rest on the understanding that we have done very well and we are doing very well. We are convinced that we can do more.

“Therefore, the purpose of this interactive meeting is for us to explore ways and means by which we can improve the system.”

Expectedly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the statement of the INEC Chairman.

The major opposition in the country said, pointedly told INEC that it ought to be apologising to Nigeria instead of insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians with his provocative claims that INEC was the most improved service institution in the country.

PDP said the Commission has allegedly become the most debased, degraded and corrupt institution in the country.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said, “It is indeed outrageous that while Nigerians are hurting over the subversion of their mandate, the INEC Chairman, who ought to be apologizing is rather insulting their sensibilities with his provocative claims.

“Yakubu cannot claim that INEC under his watch is the most improved service institution when all indices show that it performed far below the bar in the 2019 elections. How can anyone in good conscience make such spurious claims when the massive irregularities that defaced the 2019 elections is responsible for the unprecedented 766 election petitions across the country as against 297 petitions filed in the 2015 elections?”