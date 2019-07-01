NEWS
8 Bodies Recovered From Lagos Boat Mishap
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Monday said it has so far recovered eight bodies comprising seven males and a female after Saturday’s boat accident at Ikorodu area of the state.
LASEMA’s Public Affairs Officer Kehinde Adebayo who disclosed this on behalf of the agency’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyetolu, maintained that rescue operation was ongoing to recover other victims of the accident.
It would be recalled that a 20-passenger boat from Badore in Ajah capsized around 10pm on Saturday at Egbin, Ijede in Ikorodu drowning all but three passengers who navigated their ways to safety.
While the body of 40-year old Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi and three others were recovered on Sunday, the remaining four were found on Monday as of the time of filling this report.
Adebayo quoted his boss as calling on those around the area whose loved ones were missing to report to the Marine Police or the nearest police station.
He said a sudden mechanical problem caused the accident, stressing the need for passengers, boat operators to desist from night travels and always wear their lifejackets to prevent avoidable deaths.
“The LASEMA boss said that search and rescue are still ongoing on the other missing persons yet to be found by officials of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and Marine Police with support from the local divers.
“Community leaders, as well as local fishermen in the area, have been informed to avail the agency of any information through the emergency toll-free lines 112/767 to enhance total recovery.
“He further advised anyone with any case of a missing person to report to the Marine Police or any nearest police station around the scene of the incident.
“Dr. Osanyintolu noted that despite the huge investment of the State Government to encourage water transportation and the need for Lagosians to explore same, it is important for all passengers and boat operators to imbibe safety culture, and comply with rules and regulations guiding water transportation and safety in the state,” he said.
He assured that investigation to ascertain the real cause of the accident was being conducted by security operatives.
