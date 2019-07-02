Rivers: Police Raid Brothels In Search Of Murdered Cops’ Rifles

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Monday night raided brothels located in Diobu, a densely populated area of Port Harcourt in search of rifles of two policemen who were killed earlier in the day by suspected robbers.

Suspected armed robbers had on Monday morning shot and killed two policemen who were escorting a vehicle conveying money from a liquor distributing company and took away their rifles and the money.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the armed robbers ambushed the two vehicles within the Ojoto Street by Timber Street junction axis in Diobu area and opened fire on the Toyota Corolla car conveying the policemen and killed them instantly while the drivers of the two vehicles sustained injuries.

It was gathered that policemen in their hundreds, who were in search of the hoodlums that killed their two colleagues and collected their rifles, raided brothels located along Azikiwe Street in Diobu, Port Harcourt and arrested several female sex workers and their male clients.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the raid on the brothels, said it was part of crime control and preventive measures.

Omoni, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, has ordered a full investigation into the shooting and killing of the two policemen who were on official duty.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Diobu Vigilante Group, Prince Amatiri-Bipelidei, expressed worry that those who carry out criminal activities in the area, are always released immediately after arrest by the police.

Amatiri-Bipelidei said: “My worries is that when these boys are arrested, the next day you see them out and committing same crime.

“Now, two police men have been shot, I didn’t see the Civil Societies people protesting, if it’s the police that killed an armed robber, they (Civil Societies) will come out in their numbers to protest and call names.”