Adamawa APC Vows To Pursue Court Case

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has vowed to pursue the court case it instituted against the result of the last gubernatorial election in the state.

APC also denied rumours that it has withdrawn its earlier petition filed against PDP/INEC at the election petition tribunal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The officials of Adamawa State Chapter of APC, under the leadership of Ibrahim Bilal, stated this while briefing Journalists adding that the national office of the party is fully in charge of the case filed at the tribunal.

Bilal emphasised that nobody or group of person(s) has the right to withdraw the party’s Court case as it’s totally under the decision of the party leadership at the national level.

Ibrahim, while briefing the media alongside the party executive, said they are on course pursuing the case to its logical end, which is contrary to what is generally seen in the media.

“I want to stress that the case is not being withdrawn, the petition is APC against PDP/INEC and for few individuals or three people of the party to have requested for withdrawal of the case is totally an exercise in futility, we are never in agreement. We are on course with the case and will never withdraw it for whatever reason.”