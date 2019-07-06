Katsina Court Remands 2 For Car Snatching

A Katsina Senior Magistrates’ Court presided over by Hajiya Fadile Dikko, has remanded two men suspected to be members of a vehicle-snatching syndicate, Abdul Labo, 50, from Katsina State, and Zayyana Muhammed, 30, from Maiduguri, Borno State, in prison custody.

The suspects were remanded after they were arraigned in court by the police for being members of the syndicate.

They are to remain in custody until August 5, 2019, when the case will come up for mention.

Trouble started for the accused persons shortly after a Toyota Hilux van was reported stolen in Katsina and the police were called in to investigate the incident.

Discreet investigation by the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad led to their arrest and subsequent arraignment in court.

The police said the duo confessed to the crime during interrogation and to being members of a gang, whose other members are still at large.

The suspects mentioned one Babangida, alias BB, now at large, as another member of the syndicate, and one Adam Muhammed, alias Abba, a resident of Maiduguri, as the man who received the two vehicles they had earlier stolen from Katsina.

The accused persons also named five Kano-based receivers of stolen vehicles as their accomplices. They gave the names of the alleged receivers as Abbah Saleh, Alhaji Chalcole, Alhaji Marta, Abdullahi Kawo and one Abdulhamid, all of whom are said to be at large, as ready buyers of such vehicles.

Labo and Muhammed were charged for criminal conspiracy, theft of motor vehicles and receiving stolen vehicles.

The offences, according to the police, contravene provisions of sections 97, 287,319 and 306 of the Penal Code Law.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Lawal Bello, said investigation into the case was still in progress.