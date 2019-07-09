Ortom, Ishaku Urged To End Benue/Taraba Crisis

The governors of Benue and Taraba states have been given two weeks ultimatum to convene a meeting with the traditional rulers to further fashion ways of entrenching permanent peace in the two warring communities of Tiv and Jukun of both states. This was made known in a communiqué issued at the end of a joint security meeting between stakeholders, security chiefs and traditional rulers of the two state held in Makurdi the Benue state capital at the weekend.

The communiqué which was signed by the deputy governors of Benue, Engr Benson Abounu and that of Taraba Engr Haruna Manu, disclosed that some criminal elements have taken advantage of the crises between the two tribes to perpetrate criminality in the warring The two state governors were also asked to publicly condemn the crises and also visit the affected communities as a confidence building strategy to those that were affected in the crisis.

The communiqué also urged both governments to empower the restive youths of the affected communities in the two states by providing employment, and developing their skills to make them useful to the society as a way of encouraging them to shun social vices.

It was also resolved that anything concerning the Tiv extraction living in Taraba State should be reported and addressed to the governor of Taraba State , while issues concerning the Jukuns of Benue state should be reported to the governor of Benue state.

While lamenting the failures on the side of government to implement past communiqués issued at the end of various joint security meetings, it was revealed that no adequate deployment of security personnel were made to the affected communities.

Another resolution was the call for immediate cessation of hostilities between the two tribes to pave way for the commencement of peace building efforts.