NEWS
Ortom, Ishaku Urged To End Benue/Taraba Crisis
The governors of Benue and Taraba states have been given two weeks ultimatum to convene a meeting with the traditional rulers to further fashion ways of entrenching permanent peace in the two warring communities of Tiv and Jukun of both states. This was made known in a communiqué issued at the end of a joint security meeting between stakeholders, security chiefs and traditional rulers of the two state held in Makurdi the Benue state capital at the weekend.
The communiqué which was signed by the deputy governors of Benue, Engr Benson Abounu and that of Taraba Engr Haruna Manu, disclosed that some criminal elements have taken advantage of the crises between the two tribes to perpetrate criminality in the warring The two state governors were also asked to publicly condemn the crises and also visit the affected communities as a confidence building strategy to those that were affected in the crisis.
The communiqué also urged both governments to empower the restive youths of the affected communities in the two states by providing employment, and developing their skills to make them useful to the society as a way of encouraging them to shun social vices.
It was also resolved that anything concerning the Tiv extraction living in Taraba State should be reported and addressed to the governor of Taraba State , while issues concerning the Jukuns of Benue state should be reported to the governor of Benue state.
While lamenting the failures on the side of government to implement past communiqués issued at the end of various joint security meetings, it was revealed that no adequate deployment of security personnel were made to the affected communities.
Another resolution was the call for immediate cessation of hostilities between the two tribes to pave way for the commencement of peace building efforts.
MOST READ
Govs Move Against Fuel Subsidy, Say Regime Not Sustainable
Governors of the 36 states of the federation have declared the continued payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)...
Ministerial List: Group Makes Case For Former Gov M.A Abubakar
As president Muhammadu Buhari is set to submit his ministerial nominees to the senate within the week, a political group...
Conditional Cash Transfer: Edo Trains Facilitators, As 11,000 Persons Benefit In First Phase
No fewer than 11,000 persons in Edo State are to benefit from the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer...
Oath Of Secrecy: MRA Accuses NHRC of ‘Self-Ridicule’
***Says Commission Forcing Staff To Subscribe Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has criticized the action of the National Human Rights Commission...
Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts Assure Edo Residents Of Quality Health Care
As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have...
Tribunal: Pro-Atiku Group Accuses BMO Of Smear Campaign Against Witnesses
A Presidential Support Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Justice Vanguard has accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO)...
Gov Ayade Promises Speedy Completion Of Teachers’ College
Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said his administration chose to establish the Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC),...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses Sing Discordant Tunes
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PMB Okays Promotion Of Generals Adeosun, Biu
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Wreak Havoc On National Assembly
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
APC Releases Timetable For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Automation Will Tame Corruption In NNPC – Kyari
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Law School Calls 866 To Bar
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
Senate Mulls Death Sentence For Rapists
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
AfCFTA: Afreximbank To Provide $1bn For Nigeria, Others